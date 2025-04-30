Chainlink price offers mixed signals as supply outside of exchanges soars but network activity declines

- Chainlink's supply outside exchanges has surged to 803.38 million from 778.87 million in under two months.
- LINK network activity declines, with new and active addresses falling from a recent peak.
- Chainlink's uptrend is likely to continue if the 50-day EMA support at $14.53 holds.
- The RSI and MACD indicators slide from recent highs, hinting at increasing bearish momentum.
Chainlink's (LINK) price holds steady while trading at $14.55 at the time of writing on Wednesday, continuing the consolidation seen in recent days. The smart contracts oracle token showcases the potential to sustain the uptrend that started in mid-April within the confines of an ascending channel, if key on-chain metrics, such as the Supply outside of Exchanges, continue to surge. However, the declining network activity observed in the Active Addresses and New Addresses metrics signals that the uptrend may be losing momentum.
Chainlink's supply on exchanges increases, network activity declines
According to on-chain data from Santiment, the supply of Chainlink outside of exchanges surged to 803.38 million LINK on Wednesday, up from 778.87 million LINK recorded on March 14 — an increase of approximately 24.51 million LINK. This represents a roughly 3.1% growth in the supply held off exchanges in less than two months.
Chainlink supply outside of exchanges | Source: Santiment
The increase in LINK tokens held outside of exchanges tends to have bullish implications for Chainlink's price outlook. When holders move tokens from exchanges into self-custody wallets, it often signals a preference for long-term holding rather than immediate trading or selling.
Consequently, reducing the available supply on exchanges can lead to a decrease in selling pressure. The 3.1% increase in supply outside of exchanges suggests that investors are accumulating and holding LINK, potentially anticipating higher prices.
While the Supply Outside of Exchanges metric offers a glimpse into Chainlink's bullish outlook, the number of newly created and active addresses on the network has been declining since early December.
IntoTheBlock data shows a decline in Chainlink network activity, with only 868 unique addresses joining the protocol on April 28, way below the 2,900 new addresses created on December 2. Similarly, the number of active addresses transacting on the Chainlink blockchain has fallen from approximately 11,000 to about 3,950 over the same time frame.
New and active addresses stats | Source: IntoTheBlock
New addresses highlight adoption and interest from new participants, including developers, users, or even investors tapping into Chainlink's oracle services. A persistent decline in new and active addresses indicates a sharp reduction in user engagement. This could translate to low demand for LINK amid waning investor interest, increasing the chances of a potential pullback in Chainlink's price.
Chainlink bullish outlook prevails
Chainlink's price holds above the 4-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $14.55, as bulls try to steady the uptrend within the ascending channel. The token's position above all the applied moving averages on the 4-hour chart, including the 100 EMA at $14.05 and the 200 EMA at $13.88, hints at a healthy bullish momentum.
On the upside, critical levels for traders include the channel's midpoint and the resistance marked by the dotted line at $16.00. If broken, these levels could ascertain whether LINK has the potential to close the gap to $20.00.
LINK/USD daily chart
However, traders must remain cautious, especially with the 4-hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flashing a buy signal. A buy signal is confirmed when the MACD line (blue) crosses below the signal line (red).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is currently below the midline of 50 at 44.93, which could further tip the scales in favor of the bears and possibly cause LINK to extend its downleg below the 50 EMA. Below the ascending channel's lower boundary, traders may need to look to the 100 and 200 EMAs for support to prevent Chainlink's price from falling towards the April low, at around $10.00.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bulls target $100,000 BTC, $2,000 ETH, and $3 XRP
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $95,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, and a breakout suggests gains toward $100,000. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and hovered around their key levels.
Tether mints 3 billion USDT on Ethereum and TRON as markets stabilize
Tether ramps up its minting activity amid surging demand for stablecoins, often signaling heightened trading and liquidity needs. The issuer of the leading stablecoin by market capitalization has minted 2 billion USDT on Ethereum and an additional 1 billion USDT on the TRON network.
SEC delays decision on Franklin Templeton’s spot XRP ETF to June 2025
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on Franklin Templeton’s spot XRP ETF, extending the review period to June 17, 2025. XRP traded at approximately $2.24 at press time, rising 7% over the past week, according to CoinGecko.
Trump Media announces new token launch and native crypto wallet in latest Shareholder letter
Trump Media unveils plans to launch a utility token and crypto wallet to monetize Truth Social and expand its streaming services. Markets react with a 10% drawdown on the Solana-hosted official TRUMP memecoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week. This week’s rally was supported by strong institutional demand, as US spot ETFs recorded a total inflow of $2.68 billion until Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.