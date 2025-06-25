- Chainlink announces a new partnership with Mastercard, enabling payment cardholders worldwide to purchase crypto assets directly on-chain.
- The primary objective is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance, enabling secure fiat-to-crypto conversions.
- Chainlink’s price rose nearly 5% on Tuesday following this news.
Chainlink (LINK) price is stabilizing around $13.33 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a 5% rally the previous day. The price rise came following LINK’s announcement of a partnership with Mastercard that will enable over 3 billion cardholders to purchase crypto directly on-chain.
Chainlink partnerships with Mastercard to bridge the gap between TradeFi and DeFi
Chainlink announced on Tuesday a partnership with card giant Mastercard to securely enable payment cardholders worldwide to easily purchase crypto assets directly on-chain through a secure fiat-to-crypto conversion.
The news boosted investors’ confidence in LINK, as its price rose nearly 5% that day. The partnership opens the door for 3 billion cardholders to access the Chainlink platform.
The primary objective of this partnership is to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling secure fiat-to-crypto conversions. This off-chain payments world would be directly integrated with the on-chain DeFi world through a close partnership with Zerohash, Swapper Finance, Shift4 Payments, and XSwap, while leveraging the Uniswap protocol.
Earlier on Monday, Mastercard announced that it will join Paxos’ Global Dollar Network to expand stablecoin integration and adoption, enabling USDG, USDC, PYUSD, and FIUSD across its network, and launch new capabilities through Mastercard Move and the Mastercard Multi-Token Network.
This announcement follows the passage of the GENIUS Act, also known as the stablecoin bill, by the US Senate last week. The bill is now headed to the House of Representatives before it can reach the President’s desk.
As explained in the previous report, Chainlink’s CEO, Sergey Nazarov, said that the approved stablecoin regulation will kick off a wave of new stablecoins, and LINK could benefit from it.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK on the verge of a breakout
Chainlink’s price started the week on a positive note, rising nearly 18% until Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $13.28, just below the 50-day EMA and the descending trendline.
If LINK continues its upward trend, breaks the 50-day EMA at $14 and closes above the descending trendline, it could extend the rally toward its next resistance level at $16.19.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart hovers around its neutral level of 50. For the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI should continue to move above its neutral level. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is showing a bullish crossover on Tuesday, and a daily confirmation would give a buy signal and favor the upward trend.
LINK/USDT daily chart
However, if LINK faces a correction, it could extend the decline to retest its April 9 low of $10.44.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH and XRP eye key breakouts
Bitcoin (BTC) price continued to trade in green on Wednesday, having risen 5% over the previous two days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied, approaching their key resistance levels, where a breakout would suggest further upside moves.
Top Crypto Gainers: SEI, SYRUP, APT eye further gains as investors focus on Made in America tokens
The broader cryptocurrency market is trading in the green, with Sei (SEI), Maple Finance (SYRUP), and Aptos (APT) leading the gains over the last 24 hours as of press time.
Aptos rallies 12% after unveiling its hot storage network, Shelby
Aptos (APT) jumped 12% on Tuesday as the Layer-1 blockchain unveiled its decentralized hot storage network, Shelby, tailored to bring high-performance data on-chain to unlock new forms of internet applications, content streaming and AI inference.
Circle stock plunges 15%, analysts predict bearish pressure from key long-term headwinds
Circle (CRCL) shares slid 15% on Tuesday following analysts' predictions that declining interest rates and competition from other stablecoin issuers would affect its long-term growth.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.