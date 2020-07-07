Chainlink Market Update: LINK/USD rising wedge pattern breakout eying $6.00

- Chainlink extends the bullish leg above $5.55; bulls fixated on breaking above $6.00 in the near term.
- LINK/USD is in the hands of the bulls as seen with the RSI and the MACD’s upward movements.
Chainlink is leading the recovery in the market despite the generally red picture. The price has been on an upward roll since the crash in March. However, LINK/USD has also been facing its fair share of hurdles. For instance, there was a real struggle at $3.00, $4.00 as well as $4.50.
The recent breakout above the rising wedge pattern pulled the price above $5.00 and $5.50 respectively. Although the prevailing picture is bullish, LINK has slowed down the momentum towards $6.00.
Meanwhile, the price is trading at $5.52 after a whopping 13% rise in the last 24 hours. The daily chart shows the 50 SMA is increasing the gap above 100 SMA. For this reason, buyers are confident that they will soon push above $6.00 and renew the journey towards $10.00.
From a technical perspective, LINK/USD is in the hands of the bulls. The RSI supports the bullish action with its cross into the overbought region. At the same time, buyers are encouraged to increase their entries due to the MACD’s upward motion in the positive zone. For now, establishing support at $5.50 is the bulls’ priority while trading above $6.00 is their near term goal.
LINK/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Altcoin season is on the cards
The achievement of Ethereum dragged the Altcoin segment upwards. At the same time, Bitcoin suffered to maintain its market share level and finally conceded the 65% market share level and reached a support zone of around 64.5%.
XRP/USD escapes the range, targets $0.1900
XRP/USD has jumped above $0.1800 and hit the intraday high at $0.1831 amid strong bullish sentiments. While the price retreated to $0/1824 by the time of writing, the upside momentum ...
ADA/USD explodes above $0.1 as Shelly mainnet goes live
Cardano is at the helm of the cryptocurrency recoveries on the day as it majestically takes down the resistance at $0.1 for the first time in 2020. The action above this key was bound to happen following the release of the Cardano Shelly mainnet.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD clings to Bollinger Band middle, eyes on $3.00
EOS is retreating from the high traded in July $2.64. The digital asset is following the general trend in the market which has been bearish in the past 24 hours. EOS/USD teeters at $2.57 ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.