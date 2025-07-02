Celestia Price Forecast: Bullish RSI divergence in TIA fuels channel breakout chances

- Celestia’s quick intraday recovery outpaces other top altcoins in the last 24 hours.
- TIA Open Interest surges amid the growing anticipation of a trend reversal.
- The technical outlook shows a bullish RSI divergence that could trigger a breakout from a falling channel.
Celestia (TIA) edges higher by over 5% at press time on Wednesday, hinting at a morning star pattern to initiate a trend reversal. The technical outlook suggests a bullish bias, marked by an RSI divergence, while the rising anticipation of a falling channel breakout boosts TIA Open Interest in the derivatives market.
TIA Open Interest surge reflects increased optimism
CoinGlass’ data shows a 4.51% surge in Celestia’s Open Interest (OI) in the last 24 hours, reaching $169.79 million. An OI spike translates to increased inflow in the derivatives market due to heightened buying activity, suggesting a rise in optimism.
The flipping of the OI-weighted funding rate to +0.0050% from the -0.0042 bottom on Tuesday marks a bullish tilt in trading activity. Typically, funding rates turn positive due to increased buying activity in order to offset the imbalance in swap and spot prices.
However, a bearish influence maintains in the TIA derivatives as long liquidations in the last 24 hours at $333.57K outpace liquidation of short positions worth $50.72K. Due to increased wipeout of bullish positions, the long/short ratio plunges to 0.9113, indicating a greater number of active bearish positions.
TIA derivatives. Source: Coinglass
Celestia nears a falling channel breakout
Celestia trades in the green by over 5% on Wednesday after two consecutive days of losses. However, a Doji candle formed on Tuesday hints at a morning star formation, which typically foreshadows a trend reversal after a prevailing downward trend.
Further up, Celestia’s price action on the daily chart sees a resistance trendline by connecting the May 14, May 23, and June 30 highs, while a parallel support trendline extrapolated over May 17, May 31, and June 12 lows completes a falling channel pattern.
Celestia trades near the overhead trendline, hinting at a potential breakout with a morning star pattern-fueled trend reversal. A clean push above the upper boundary line at $1.48 would mark the breakout of the channel pattern.
Investors could anticipate the uptrend to reach the June 24 high at $1.68. Optimistically, an uptrend above this level could target $2.35, aligning with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level drawn from the high of May 14 at $3.40 to the low of June 22 at $1.31.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 37 maintains an uptrend on the daily chart, with higher highs, diverging from the price action holding above $1.31. Investors may view this divergence as a bullish signal, supporting the trend reversal chances.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator displays an uptrend in the MACD and signal lines, indicating a rising trend momentum.
However, the RSI is still below the midline of 50 and the MACD moves below the zero line, warning traders that the bullish bias is not yet well established. A close above the downtrend line, accompanied by a rising RSI and MACD above their reference lines, would bolster the bullish scenario.
TIA/USDT daily price chart.
On the contrary, if TIA drops below the $1.31 support level, it could decline towards the $1.00 round figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
