- Dogecoin price has rallied 15% in less than 48 hours signaling the start of an uptrend.
- Investors can expect DOGE to rally 40% and retest $0.19 if bulls produce a higher low.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.109 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin price action is a reflection of bullish resurgence and signals the possibility of continuing the uptrend. A higher low is necessary for bulls to take complete control and propel DOGE higher.
Dogecoin price kick-starts an uptrend
Dogecoin price embarked on a mini downtrend, starting February 8 that shed roughly 30% before forming a base around $0.109. The swing highs of this correction can be connected using trend lines.
On March 18, DOGE breached the trend line, signaling an end of this mini downtrend and the start of an uptrend. Although the Dogecoin price stumbled along the way, it has rallied 20% since the breakout and is currently grappling with the $0.134 blockade.
Interested investors can enter a long position after a successful flip of $0.134 into a support level.
While the uptrend so far has been nothing short of impressive, this move could be vital to triggering an uptrend if DOGE produces a higher high above $0.163. This key resistance barrier supported Dogecoin price action from crashing for nearly nine months. Hence, flipping this hurdle into a support floor will be a major trend change favoring bulls.
Interested investors can wait for a confirmation of the uptrend to arrive after DOGE produces a higher low
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, a tell-tale sign of collapsing bullish momentum is if Dogecoin price cannot produce a higher low.
Additionally, a daily candlestick close below $0.109 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Dogecoin price. In such a case, DOGE could crash 32% and revisit the $0.074 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
