Caroline Ellison points finger at Sam Bankman-Fried, details from day 5 of SBF trial

- Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison has shifted all blames to ex-FTX executive Sam Bankman-Fried.
- On day 5 of the trial, Ellison took the stand to say SBF “directed” her to commit crimes.
- Interestingly, she spent a stark 45 seconds to identify the accused, spurring laughter in the gallery.
Caroline Ellison was the witness on the stand on day five of the Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) trial, with the former FTX executive facing charges on seven counts of crimes. The case is heard in a Manhattan court.
Read: Day three and Day four of the SBF trial here
Caroline Ellison shifts all the blame to SBF
Caroline Ellison had her day in court, a chance to earn her deal with the authorities. She did not hold back! Live updates from Blockworks indicate that Ellison shifted all blame to Bankman-Fried, saying he directed her to commit the crimes.
Admitting to having pleaded guilty to four federal offenses, the former CEO of FTX’s sister firm Alameda Research took several billion dollars worth of FTX customer money for investments and to cover its loans. Worse, she indicated that SBF established systems to help steal that money [customer funds], by allowing the negative balance feature that overlooked the hedge fund’s $65 billion line of credit.
Allegedly, SBF also asked the witness to send “cooked” balance sheets to dupe investors, adding that the exchange’s liquidity crunch situation began when customers began withdrawing funds from the FTX platform.
In what turned out to be a humorous moment in court, Ellison spent almost one minute cruising her eyes through the courtroom when the court asked her to identify the accused, Sam Bankman-Fried. Specifically, and with a smile, she identified SBF wearing a suit, with speculation that unless her usual self is a jovial individual, the neat hair and official dressing by SBF must have caught her off guard, given the accused was a typical casual dresser with curly kinky hair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price at an inflection point with SHIB testing the 50% retracement of a three-day demand zone
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been on a steep downtrend since mid-August, recording pronounced lower lows on the three-day time frame. The slump has brought SHIB to a crossroad in the short term.
Lido DAO price failing the critical support level could trigger losses worth over $75 million
Lido DAO price has been moving sideways for the past month or so, with minor increases and decreases noted every now and then. However, the lack of a clear trend has left the investors uncertain as to whether their holdings will ever become profitable or not.
Caroline Ellison points finger at Sam Bankman-Fried, details from day 5 of SBF trial
Caroline Ellison was the witness on the stand on day five of the Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) trial, with the former FTX executive facing charges on seven counts of crimes. The case is heard in a Manhattan court.
Bitcoin dominance abounds despite 95% of BTC supply being stationary in past month
Bitcoin (BTC) dominance continues to stand, recording multimonth highs. Meanwhile, investors have chosen to leave their BTC holdings be, neither succumbing to selling appetite nor cashing in for quick gains.
Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $27,600 and shows no directional bias on the daily chart. Liquidity pockets are present in both directions, leaving traders guessing where BTC will go next.