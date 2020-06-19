Cardano’s Shelley now boasts 200 active stake pools, however, the bears still remain in control of the market

- The testnet for Cardano’s upgrade, Shelley, currently has 200 registered active stake pools operating.
- Through Shelley, Cardano expects to become significantly more decentralized than any other blockchain network.
- ADA/USD falls after dropping below the SMA 20.
Cardano’s Shelly upgrade currently has 200 registered active stake pools up and running. Cardano, the creator of ADA crypto, allows users to send and receive funds securely and without mediators. With the advent of Shelley, Cardano is expected to become significantly more decentralized than any other blockchain network.
According to Tim Harrison, the marketing and communications director at IOHK (firm behind Cardano), Shelley reached the latest milestone of 200 users just a few days after opening its doors to the entire Cardano (ADA) stake pool operator community. Previously, the testnet had been in a “friends and family” testing stage.
Shelley has introduced staking, which allows holders of ADA to help power the network in exchange for rewards. In May, IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson announced that the firm planned to release Shelley between June 30th and July 7th. Following that, the price of ADA surged nearly 20% to about $0.084. Harrison says the company plans to stick to Hoskinson’s time frame.
On the development side, we’ve had a good week. We have ended the first part of our crucial sprint, which wraps up and starts to integrate all the efforts made by eight distinct teams. We have not encountered any major bugs or blockers so we still remain confident in the milestones we announced at the end of May.
ADA/USD daily chart
ADA/USD bears remained control for the second straight day as the price dropped from $0.0816 to $0.0802 in the early hours of Friday. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed to show decreasing price volatility. The negative price action of the past two days has taken ADA/USD below the SMA 20 curve. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had 12 consecutive red sessions.
Support and Resistance
ADA/USD has stiff resistance levels at SMA 20, $0.0832 and $0.087. On the downside, the bears will want to conquer healthy support at $0.0772 and $0.074 to continue the downward movement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD inverse H&S pattern, is a rally to $10,000 imminent?
Bitcoin price continues to suffer under the strong arm of the bears. The rejection from $9,600 seems unstoppable until Bitcoin returns to $9,000. Thursday’s support above $9,400 failed to hold, leaving a gap that has been ...
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD faces strong resistance levels up from
XRP/USD dropped from $0.1898 to $10.883 in the early hours of Friday. There is a lack of healthy support levels in the daily confluence detector. However, strong resistance lies at $0.19 ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD slips under $230, will $225 hold?
Ethereum was able to hold above $230 during the Asian session on Friday. However, as we usher in the European session, renewed bearish pressure is seeing Ethereum spiral under $230. Ether is trading below the MA
LTC/USD trends in a downward channel formation, within the green Ichimoku cloud
LTC/USD fell from $43.426 to $43.07 in the early hours of Friday as it continues to trend inside the green Ichimoku cloud. William’s%R is trending at -70, right next to the oversold zone following recent price action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.