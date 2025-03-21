ADA consolidates around $0.70 on Friday, remaining range-bound within a 5% margin over the last 10 days.

Cardano's Lace wallet now supports Bitcoin trading, boosting adoption prospects for ADA.

Trading volumes declined by 83 million ADA on Friday, signaling weak momentum for a near-term breakout.

Cardano (ADA) price held steady above the $0.70 mark on Friday, continuing its 10-day range-bound trading within a tight 5% margin. The prolonged price stagnation suggests ADA investors are cautiously assessing the market impact of the latest development within the Cardano ecosystem.

Cardano’s Lace wallet goes multichain with Bitcoin integration

Input | Output (IO), the blockchain research and development firm behind Cardano, announced that Lace, its Web3 non-custodial wallet, will officially expand to support Bitcoin. This marks the beginning of Lace’s transition into a multichain platform, allowing users to securely store, manage, and interact with BTC within its intuitive interface.

“The future of blockchain is multichain, and with Lace, we’re making sure users have everything they need in one powerful, easy-to-use wallet. Building on the foundations we have established with Cardano, we identified Bitcoin as the logical next step. And we’re just getting started.” - Brandon Wolf, GM at Lace.

This move aligns with the growing interest in Bitcoin’s evolving DeFi ecosystem, as innovations such as Layer 2 solutions and Bitcoin-native smart contracts continue to gain traction.

What does Bitcoin integration with Lace wallet mean for Cardano holders?

With Bitcoin support going live, Cardano holders and Lace users will gain access to new functionalities that could enhance ADA’s role in the broader crypto landscape:

Secure BTC management – Users can store and transact Bitcoin within a trusted Web3 wallet.

DeFi and Layer 2 readiness – Lace users can position themselves for upcoming Bitcoin scaling solutions and decentralized applications.

Streamlined multichain experience – The integration simplifies asset management across different blockchains.

Expanded use cases for ADA – Cardano is set to enable interoperability with other blockchain networks, potentially accelerating ADA’s adoption.

Bitcoin is just the first step in Lace’s multichain strategy, with IO confirming plans to integrate additional chains and assets.

This could position Lace as a central hub for seamless Web3 interactions, driving long-term value for Cardano and its ecosystem.

Cardano price forecast: Trading volume declines by 80M ADA, weakening momentum

Cardano’s price remained stable around the $0.70 mark on Friday, extending its 10-day range-bound movement within a narrow 5% margin.

Investors rotated funds toward low-cap altcoins as major market events this week boosted risk appetite.

Hence, Cardano’s underwhelming price action aligned with mild declines seen across top-ranked layer-1 altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Solana on Friday.

More so, despite the bullish narrative surrounding the Lace wallet update, ADA’s trading volume dropped by 83 million ADA on Friday, reflecting a slowdown in market activity.

The decline in demand, amounting to roughly $80 million, suggests that traders remain cautious, awaiting a stronger catalyst before committing larger positions.

Cardano (ADA) price analysis

For Cardano price to enter a decisive breakout, ADA must reclaim the $0.75 resistance level with increasing volume.

Otherwise, the ten-day consolidation phase could persist, with the $0.65 support level acting as a critical price floor in the coming trading sessions.