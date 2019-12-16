Cardano’s IOHK celebrates 120 staking pulls less than 24 hours after testnet launch

- The incentivized Cardano testnet staking surges 17% of the supply.
- Cardano staking pools could soon hit 1000, IOHK predicts.
The research firm in charge of developing Cardano, a major cryptocurrency, IOHK was delighted to announce the fantastic performance of the newly launched testnet. According to IOHK’s tweet, Shelly Stake Pools recorded over 120 staked pools less than 24 hours following the debut.
Wow. Less than 24 hrs since we opened the doors for set up and over 120 stake pools onboard already! If that's you, welcome! Be sure to share your ticker below so ada holders can start deciding who to delegate to next week #ShelleyStakePools @Cardano @emurgo_io— Input Output (@InputOutputHK) December 14, 2019
Users across the network are excited for the development and are convinced that the stake pools will soon hit 1,000. The surge represents 17% of the Cardano (ADA) coin supply. At the moment, most of the leading pulls are run by IOHK. However, a significant number comes from the private independent pulls.
Cardano’s Shelly mainnet is supposed to introduce decentralization in the network, support a colossal number of staking pulls, increase network speed among others. Staking secures the network while at the same time allows coin owners to earn additional tokens to the tune of 10% of the staked amount annually.
Cardano is trading at $0.0360 on Monday after losing 0.41% of its value in the last 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD consolidation lags triangle breakout
Bitcoin remained under pressure during the entire weekend. The attempts made to stay above $7,200 support failed, leaving to the path of least resist ace to be below $7,000. Bitcoin’s immediate upside is limited by the 50 SMA on the 2H chart.
Ethereum Price Update: ETH/USD defends $140 support yet again
Ethereum is largely unchanged compared to the levels towards the end of last week. The pressure oozing from the bears continued across the weekend session. Besides action beyond $145 remained limited.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD spirals in freshly reignited downward momentum
Ripple has ignited the bearish momentum breaking the weekend-long support at $0.2160. The losses come after an attempt to break out from the descending channel resistance failed.
Cardano’s IOHK celebrates 120 staking pulls less than 24 hours after testnet launch
The research firm in charge of developing Cardano, a major cryptocurrency, IOHK was delighted to announce the fantastic performance of the newly launched testnet.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.