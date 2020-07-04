Cardano Technical Analysis: ADA/USD retreats after crossing $1 psychological level

- ADA/USD bears took control this Saturday following a bearish Friday.
- Both MACD and Elliott Oscillator shows increasing bullish sentiment.
Cardano daily chart
ADA/USD bears gained control of the market following a hugely bullish Friday. The price has currently gone down from $0.966 to $0.962. This Friday, the price managed intraday highs of $1.025, reaching its 2020 all-time high. However, since then, the market has been on full retreat mode. Both MACD and Elliott Oscillator shows increasing bullish sentiment.
Support and Resistance
ADA/USD faces strong resistance at $0.097. On the downside, the price has healthy support at $0.093, $0.089, $0.0829 (SMA 20) and $0.0743 (SMA 50).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD is on the verge of a massive rally, on-chain data implies
Bitcoin's address activity has reached 1.07 million, which is the highest level since January 2018, according to the cryptocurrency data provider Santimnet.
EOS /USD enters bullish phase, gains 2% in a matter of minutes
EOS/USD catapulted to $2.44 having gained over 2% of its value in a matter of minutes. By the time of writing, the coin retreated to $2.40; however, it is still nearly 2% since the start of the day and 1.45% higher on a day-to-day basis.
XRP/USD attempts a recovery, still within the range
Ripple (XRP) has been trading in a tight range since the end of June. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.1770, having gained over 1% since the beginning of the day.
ADA/USD drops down following a heavily bullish Wednesday
ADA/USD bears dropped the price down from $0.0976 to $0.0945 this Thursday. This followed a heavily bullish Wednesday, wherein the price flew up from $0.0833, climbing above the 20D Bollinger Band.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.