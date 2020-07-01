Cardano Technical Analysis: ADA/USD massive 12% pump to hit a new 2020-high at $0.095

ADA/USD is up around 12% from a low of $0.082.

Cardano has hit a new 2020-high at $0.095 and it’s eying up $0.1.

Cardano was trading sideways for the past two weeks after a healthy consolidation. The first bull rally happened from May 28 to June 4 hitting $0.09 before starting to pullback. Cardano dropped to $0.069 but was able to defend the daily 26-EMA for the entire period.

ADA/USD daily chart

The massive bull break to $0.095 slammed through several daily resistances, the first one at $0.087 followed by $0.09 psychological level and $0.0903, the last 2020-high. Bulls are not facing a lot of opposition until $0.105 and are comfortably above the daily 12-EMA at $0.083.

ADA/USD 4-hour chart

It’s important to check if the bull move gets any continuation. In the case of Cardano, it did, the first 4-hour candlestick took ADA above $0.09 before a brief pullback to $0.089 followed by the current move to $0.095.