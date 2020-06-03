Cardano Technical Analysis: ADA/USD is holding surprisingly well after the recent market flash crash

- Cardano bulls have bought the dip created yesterday and are eying up to $0.0873 again.
- The $0.0725 support level was defended on Tuesday after the entire crypto market crashed.
- The daily chart of ADA/USD is still in a strong uptrend.
Cardano has been enjoying a strong daily uptrend for the past three months and continues to outperform a lot of the top cryptocurrencies. ADA/USD is trading at $0.0814 at the time of writing after defending a critical support level on Tuesday.
Not much has changed for Cardano in the short term as buyers continue to enjoy a significant surge in trading volume. Just weeks ago, Cardano was barely getting $150 million per 24 hours, a small figure compared to the $550 million average traded now.
ADA/USD daily chart
Cardano is seeing a massive surge in its trading volume across all exchanges, a highly positive indicator for the bulls. Additionally, both the MACD and EMAs are bullish indicating that ADA/USD still has more room to grow.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
Cardano is inside a 4-hour equilibrium pattern with clear lower highs and higher lows. A break of any of these levels, $0.0725 or $0.0839, will most likely be accompanied by a significant move towards that direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
