Cardano Price Prediction: ADA/USD spikes ahead of June 30 Shelly upgrade, the moon is nigh

- Cardano eagerly awaits the network upgrade for a lift-off above $0.10.
- Shelly network upgrade will make Cardano more decentralized and introduce smart contact capabilities.
Over the last 24 hours, Cardano which is currently the tenth largest cryptocurrency in the market has advanced higher by over 5%. Following the rejection at $0.09 earlier in June, ADA/USD plunged to $0.0700 support. An avalanche of support barricaded the area stopping losses from progressing further. Recovery ensued but gradually after the drop that has seen ADA scale the levels at $0.0800 and $0.0850. At the time of writing, Cardano is trading at $0.0853 amid a developing bullish momentum.
Shelly upgrade to commence on June 30
The much-awaited Shelly network upgrade is set to commence on June 30 according to the announcement made by the founder of ADA, Charles Hoskinson. For many years Cardano was referred to as a ‘dead’ project that did not care about upgrades. However, the team at IOHK had been in the ‘crypt’ creating what the founder describes as the most advanced blockchain platform.
Shelly will see Cardano make an entrance into the smart contracts arena. This will allow it to compete with leading platforms such as Ethereum and EOS. In addition, Cardano is to become more decentralized, making it a true community project. As for the icing of the cake, investors will from August be allowed to help secure the network by staking their ADA tokens. In return, they will earn rewards. As we move closer to the upgrade, which is likely to take a week, ADA is expected to rally above $0.10.
Cardano price technical picture
ADA/USD is trading above the accelerated trendline (broken line). The price is in the hands of the bulls based on the gap between the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA in the daily range. Indicators such as the RSI and MACD point towards a sideways action taking over. If declines were to come into the picture, ADA/USD would seek refuge at the accelerated trendline, $0.0700, the main trendline, the confluence formed by the MACD and the 50-day SMA as well as $0.0500.
ADA/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD experiences bearish correction following bullish Monday
BTC/USD dropped from $9,689.84 to $9,640 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, wherein the price jumped up from $9,285, crossing over the downward ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level
XRP/USD dropped from $0.1895 to $0.1892 after losing momentum at the $0.19 level. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, showing an upcoming reversal in bearish market momentum.
Research states that there’s only a 7% chance of ETH seeing a parabolic rise in 2020
Ethereum has been able to post some upwards momentum recently as buyers attempted to catalyze sufficient buying pressure to invalidate its recent weakness.
ADA/USD spikes ahead of June 30 Shelly upgrade, the moon is nigh
Over the last 24 hours, Cardano which is currently the tenth largest cryptocurrency in the market has advanced higher by over 5%. Following the rejection at $0.09 earlier in June, ADA/USD plunged ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.