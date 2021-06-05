Cardano Price Prediction: ADA takes second jab at stiff resistance level

- Cardano price has changed its course of action from bearish to bullish.
- A bounce from the demand zone, ranging from $1.525 to $1.624, has signaled a shift in trend favoring the bulls.
- If ADA breaks below $1.451, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
Cardano price has retested a critical support level indicating the presence of bulls and hinting at the start of a new uptrend. Interestingly, the said barrier coincides with the demand zone, adding a tailwind to the upswing that originates here.
Cardano price eyes a higher high
Cardano price was slashed in half after multiple market sell-offs, starting from May 19. Now, ADA needs to rally 15% to reach the pre-crash levels at $2.037.
The reason for this bullishness is the recent climb above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.637. Moreover, the bullish order block, ranging from $1.525 to $1.624, that facilitated this run-up has propelled ADA by roughly 10% after a retest. This move implies a resurgence of buyers.
Going forward, investors can expect the so-called “Ethereum-killer” to slice through the immediate resistance level at $1.833. This barrier has prevented two upswings from coming to fruition over the past two weeks. If ADA shatters this level, market participants can expect a swift 11% rally to the pre-crash level at $2.037.
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
While things seem to be going up for Cardano price, investors should be wary of a potential sell-off that cuts through the demand zone, stretching from $1.525 to $1.624.. A 4-hour candlestick close below $1.525 would signal increased sellers.
However, a breakdown of the support level at $1.451 will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a 9% downswing to the range low at $1.322.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
