- ADA is currently trading at $0.11, and numerous indicators show that bulls have a lot of strength.
- There is only one major resistance barrier stopping ADA from climbing to $0.13.
Cardano is the 9th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with $3.4 billion. Over the past week, this number grew by around $600 million. Similarly, the 24 hours average trading volume also exploded in the past several days, currently at $869 million.
Cardano needs to crack this resistance point
There are several indicators in favor of ADA currently. As mentioned above, the significant increase in trading volume while the price continues climbing is a positive factor for the bulls. Additionally, on the daily chart, the MACD has remained bullish, and it's, in fact, rising. The SAR also turned bullish, indicating that the direction of the trend is upward.
ADA/USDT daily chart
The 50-SMA was turned into a support level on October 9, and although the RSI is rapidly climbing, it is still not overbought just yet. The only resistance point in the way is the 100-SMA at $0.1156. A breakout above this point can quickly push the digital asset up to $0.13.
ADA IOMAP Chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price chart by IntoTheBlock seems to confirm this theory, showing low resistance ahead when compared to support. There are no significant resistance areas above $0.115. The volume of ADA coins between $0.103 and $0.109 is around 3 billion, higher than the volume between $0.11 and $0.127.
ADA/USDT 12-hour chart
We see a similar story on the 12-hour chart, but instead of the 100-SMA acting as the resistance level, it's the 200-SMA, right at $0.115. The level is basically the same, which adds more credibility to the theory that a breakout above this point will lead ADA towards $0.13.
At the same time, a rejection from the critical $0.115 level could have a crushing effect on ADA's price. The 100-SMA on the 12-hour chart at $0.098 would be the next support level and the bears' target price in the case of a rejection.
ADA New Addresses Chart
There is also a concerning trend for Cardano over the past two months. Looking at the number of new addresses joining the network, we can observe a clear spike on July 30 at 25,000, but a decline ever since to only 5,860 now. Although this number has increased slightly in the past few days, the overall downtrend is still intact.
Crucial points to keep in mind
There is a single hurdle in the way of $0.13 for Cardano bulls. The 100-SMA on the daily chart coinciding with the 200-SMA on the 12-hour chart at $0.115 is the level that needs to be cracked. A breakout will push the digital asset towards $0.13.
On the other side, there is a concerning downtrend in the number of new addresses joining the network. Rejection from the same critical level on the upside at $0.115 can lead Cardano towards the next support level at $0.098, where the 100-SMA was established on the 12-hour chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Another multi-billion dollar company buys more than $100 million in Bitcoin
Back in 2019, Stone Ridge applied to become a Bitcoin Fund, filing a registration statement with the SEC for the NYDIG Bitcoin Strategy Fund. The fund manages around $15 billion assets and was seeking to raise up to $25 million.
XLM facing a potential pullback in the short-term
Stellar gained around $230 million in market capitalization over the past week after a significant bull move from $0.07 to a peak of $0.079 on October 12. It seems that XLM could be facing some short-term resistance, according to numerous indicators.
Breaking: Spain will force you to pay taxes on your crypto holdings
The government of Spain has approved a new law that limits the payment in cash up to only 1,000 euros instead of 2,500. Additionally, citizens that own cryptocurrencies and operates them in Spain will have the obligation to inform the government about their holdings.
Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.