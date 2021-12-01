Cardano price positioned for bullish reversal, with 100% gains in sight

- Cardano price reversal in the cards due to critical Gann time cycle.
- Extended oversold conditions increase the likelihood of anticipated reversal.
- A return too, and above, the $3.00 value area is incoming.
Cardano price action has been some of the most dismal and disappointing out of all the major cryptocurrencies. But Cardano’s fortunes are about to change.
Cardano price ready to spring towards $3.00, Gann time cycle to shock traders
Cardano price has been a consistent loser over the past three months. Since the week of September 3rd, Cardano has trudged lower and lower. Out of the past thirteen weekly candlesticks, only one has a weekly close above its open.
Adding insult to injury, that sole bullish candlestick moved higher by 20%, only to retrace the majority of those gains to settle that week higher by a meager 3%. Now down over 50% from its all-time high, Cardano is ready to make a comeback.
In Gann’s analysis, the most crucial inner year time cycle is Gann’s 90-day cycle. Gann wrote that any instrument that faces persistent selling (or buying) pressure over a 90-day period has a very high probability of finding a low and reversing. Cardano is positioned perfectly for a bullish reversal.
The timing of the 90-day cycle couldn’t have occurred at a better price point. The most recent swing low of $1.41 is directly above the 2021 Volume Point Of Control at $1.38. Additionally, the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span A) at $1.36 increases that support structure.
ADA/USD Weekly Ichimoku Chart
A daily close above the Tenkan-Sen at $1.63 could jumpstart the spike higher. Initial resistance against the Kijun-Sen at $1.90 is possible, but more than likely, Cardano would see some selling pressure at Senkou Span B ($2.17). Cardano must ultimately close above the Cloud and the high volume node at $2.15 to push towards new all-time highs.
In the event of any bearish price action, downside risks should be limited to the $1.20 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
