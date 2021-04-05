Cardano Price must defend this point for a 12% upswing as network activity increases

- Cardano price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset has experienced a massive surge in network activity in the past week.
- According to several indicators, there is only one key resistance ahead for ADA bulls.
Cardano has been trading in a downtrend for several days on the 4-hour chart, and the price is currently located at a key support level for the bulls. Despite the weak price action, Cardano has seen a massive spike in the number of new addresses joining the network.
Cardano price could see a massive breakout as on-chain metrics strengthen
On the 4-hour chart, Cardano price has formed a descending triangle pattern with a critical support level at $1.16. The digital asset must defend this point at all costs, and it seems that odds favor the bulls according to various indicators.
ADA Network Activity
The number of new addresses joining the Cardano network in the past week has increased by 43% despite the significant price decline the digital asset has experienced. Similarly, the amount of active addresses also increased by 30% in the same time period giving ADA buyers the upper hand.
ADA IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows one crucial resistance area between $1.17 and $1.20 with a volume of 4.6 billion ADA. This coincides with the upper resistance trendline of the descending triangle pattern.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout above the upper boundary would yield bulls an 8% upswing towards $1.31. This move is calculated using the height between the lower trendline and the upper boundary of the pattern as a reference.
On the other hand, failure to hold the key support level at $1.163 would quickly drive Cardano price towards $1.06.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
