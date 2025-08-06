Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flashes sell signal as whales holding, on-chain volume declines

- Cardano edges lower within a falling channel, reflecting increased downside risk.
- The transaction volumes cooled after the profit booking surge on July 25.
- Large-wallet investors are trimming their ADA holdings, fueling the supply pressure.
Cardano (ADA) edges lower by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday, extending the declining trend for the third consecutive week. The technical outlook indicates a bearish bias, as ADA declines within a falling channel, aligning with on-chain signals of network slowdown and large-wallet investors' ADA holdings.
Network volume declines post-profit booking surge
Cardano on-chain data indicates a decline in network activity following a profit-booking spree on July 25. According to Santiment, the Network Realized Profit/Loss recorded a massive spike of 143.63 million ADA, indicating investors booked profits.
Since the booking, the transaction volume has dropped to nearly $744 million on Tuesday, down from $1.69 billion on July 25. As transaction volume encompasses all on-chain activity, a decline indicates a slowdown in the network.
Cardano on-chain data. Source: Santiment
However, the low-volume user base has returned, with daily active addresses rising to nearly 31,000, exceeding the 28,248 addresses that were active on July 25.
Cardano whales fuel selling pressure
Large-wallet Cardano investors have been trimming their holdings since the profit-booking spree. Investors with 1 million to 100 million ADA have offloaded their holdings to 18.51 billion ADA, from 18.9 billion ADA on July 24. The 390 million ADA supply drop fuels selling pressure on Cardano.
ADA supply distribution. Source: Santiment
It is worth noting that investors with over 100 million ADA have acquired an additional 450 million ADA, increasing their holdings to 5.36 billion ADA. However, the difference in the total holding of these large-wallet investor groups indicates a greater risk of sell-off pressure from investors with holdings of 1 million to 100 million ADA.
Cardano eyes further losses in a falling channel pattern
Cardano reverses from an overhead resistance trendline of a falling channel pattern on the 4-hour chart (shared below). ADA edges lower for the second consecutive day as the declining 50-period EMA on the same chart nears the 200-period EMA, increasing the death cross chances. Sidelined investors could consider this a sell signal as the short-term decline undermines the longer-term trend.
The declining trend targets the $0.6884 support level, last tested on Sunday, suggesting further losses.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 40 on the 4-hour chart, indicating a decline in buying pressure and suggesting room for further downside movement before reaching the oversold zone. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line crosses below its signal line, indicating a bearish turnaround in trend momentum.
ADA/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, Cardano should surpass the 200-day EMA at $0.7417 near the overhead trendline, which would mark the falling channel breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
