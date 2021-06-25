- Cardano price has sliced through a critical resistance level at $1.327, validating the bullish narrative.
- Transactional data shows that ADA will face stiff resistance at $1.52.
- The correlation of the so-called “Ethereum killer” With BTC is vital in helping this climb.
Cardano price rallied significantly over the past 24 hours in an attempt to recover the losses piled up after the recent crash. Although a minor retracement seems likely after a quick run-up, the uptrend appears to be intact.
Cardano price favors bullish moves
Cardano price rallied roughly 16% over the past 24 hours and has flipped a crucial resistance level at $1.329 into a demand barrier. This move will allow the buyers to prepare for the next leg up. Therefore, investors can expect a minor retracement toward the support level at $1.327 before rallying higher.
As for the upside potential, ADA price looks primed to retest the next supply barrier at $1.451 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.481.
However, considering the overall market structure for Cardano and Bitcoin price, it is likely for the so-called “Ethereum killer” to tag the lower boundary of the supply zone at $1.525, which is roughly 15% from the support level at $1.327.
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
Due to the recent crash, investors have recycled their investments from altcoins to the flagship crypto. This development is apparent when looking at the Bitcoin dominance chart. Hence, the events that have taken place over the last few days have made altcoins more correlated to BTC.
Likewise, the correlation of ADA to BTC has increased from 0.29 to 0.62 over the past week. This 113% increase indicates that Cardano price moves are influenced by Bitcoin price.
Since BTC is showing a bullish bias, market participants can expect ADA to follow suit.
ADA/BTC correlation chart
Supporting this upswing is IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, which indicates strong clusters of investors present below the current price level.
Moreover, 215,000 addresses that purchased 3.18 billion ADA at an average price of $1.53 are “Out of the Money.”
Therefore, there is a high chance that Cardano price will likely hit the intended target.
ADA IOMAP chart
While things seem to be working in favor of Cardano price, a breakdown of the support level at $1.327 will put a dent in the upswing narrative.
However, a breakdown of the June 23 swing low at $1.969 will invalidate the bullish thesis and kick-start a 15% sell-off to range low at $1.01.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple might retrace before heading higher
XRP price saw a swift breach of the overhead supply barrier, flipping it into support. This move indicates the presence of buyers; therefore, it is likely Ripple will continue to head higher.
Citigroup launches digital asset unit to offer crypto services for wealthy clients
Wall Street firm Citigroup is the latest institution to offer crypto services for its rich clients. The global bank launched a new business unit dedicated to the new asset class and the blockchain space.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC offers a compelling opportunity above $146
Litecoin price is trying to recover support at the 50-week simple moving average (SMA) as LTC now trades in the upper half of the weekly range. The rebound has channeled minimal interest as daily volume has shrunk every day.
Ethereum EIP-1559 upgrade launches on Ropsten testnet as London hardfork nears
One of the most anticipated updates for the Ethereum network in 2021, the London hardfork scheduled for July, includes a controversial Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559. Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko announced that the London hardfork was ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.