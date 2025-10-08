TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA extends correction as bears tighten grip

  • Cardano price continues to trade in the red on Wednesday after falling nearly 6% the previous day. 
  • On-chain and derivatives data signal weakness as Spot Taker CVD stays negative and bearish bets increase.
  • The technical outlook suggests a correction, with momentum indicators indicating early signs of weakening momentum.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA extends correction as bears tighten grip
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Cardano (ADA) is trading in the red, currently below $0.82 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a nearly 6% correction on the previous day. On-chain signals and rising bearish bets in derivatives markets point to sustained weakness, while technical indicators suggest ADA may face a deeper correction ahead.

Cardano’s on-chain and derivatives data hint at a correction 

CryptoQuant’s Spot Taker CVD for Cardano is negative, and its value has been steadily rising since mid-July. This metric measures the cumulative difference between market buy and sell volumes over a three-month period. When the three-month CVD is positive, it suggests the Taker Buy Dominant Phase. A negative value, as it is currently happening, indicates the Taker Sell Dominant Phase.

Cardano Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Cardano Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant

On the derivatives side, CoinGlass’s ADA long-to-short ratio, which stands at 0.89, is nearly its monthly high. This ratio, below one, reflects bearish sentiment in the markets, as more traders are betting on the asset price to fall.

Cardano’s long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Cardano’s long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA momentum indicators reflect early signs of weakness

Cardano price failed to find support around the daily support level at $0.84 on Tuesday and corrected nearly 6%, closing below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.82. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues to trade in red at around $0.81.

If ADA continues its pullback, it could extend the correction toward the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.76.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 45, which is below the neutral level of 50, indicating that bearish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines are about to flip a bearish crossover. If MACD flips to a bearish crossover, it would further support the bearish view.

ADA/USDT daily chart 

ADA/USDT daily chart 

However, if ADA recovers, closes above the daily level at $0.84 and holds, it could extend the rally toward the psychological level at $1.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Litecoin and Hedera decline as ETF approvals await the US government shutdown to end

Litecoin and Hedera decline as ETF approvals await the US government shutdown to end

Canary Capital finalized the S-1 form adjustments for Litecoin (LTC) and Hedera (HBAR) spot Exchange Traded Funds, a step closer to approval. Market analysts consider the US government shutdown a key hurdle that could delay the nod from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA extends correction as bears tighten grip

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA extends correction as bears tighten grip

Cardano (ADA) is trading in the red, currently below $0.82 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a nearly 6% correction on the previous day. On-chain signals and rising bearish bets in derivatives markets point to sustained weakness.

XRP slides 4%, cedes to BNB as third-largest crypto

XRP slides 4%, cedes to BNB as third-largest crypto

XRP declined 4% on Tuesday as growing fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) triggered increased selling pressure for the asset. The decline was accompanied by BNB overtaking XRP to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Top Crypto Gainers: PancakeSwap, BNB, DeXe rally on token burns, on-chain inflows

Top Crypto Gainers: PancakeSwap, BNB, DeXe rally on token burns, on-chain inflows

PancakeSwap (CAKE), BNB (BNB), and DeXe (DEXE) are emerging as top performers over the last 24 hours while the broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile, with Bitcoin dropping under $122,000. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 