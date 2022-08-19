- Cardano price has been in a downtrend since the August 14 swing high at $0.594.
- The 23% sell-off will likely undergo a relief rally to $0.494 or $0.510 before resuming its downward move.
- A daily candlestick close that flips the $0.609 hurdle into a support floor will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Cardano price has seen three consecutive down candlesticks denoting an aggressive seller-dominated regime. This massive sell-off seems to originate from the influential lead crypto Bitcoin and is affecting many altcoins.
Cardano price and potential relief rally opportunity
Cardano price has crashed 23% over the last four days and is currently trading at $0.470. The recent sell-off has pushed ADA to slide below the midpoint of the $0.380 to $0.609 range at $0.494.
A stabilization of selling pressure for big crypto could see altcoins undergo a relief rally, which could potentially push Cardano price higher. In such a case, ADA is likely to revisit the $0.494 hurdle, but in some cases, ADA might rally more concertedly and retest the $0.525 resistance level.
This relief rally will provide a haven for investors to get out of their loss-making positions, especially if they believe the market will crash further.
If the sell-off does not stop, Cardano price could visit the $0.419 to $0.434 support floors. These barriers could potentially pause the ongoing bearish momentum and give holders an opening for a much-needed relief rally.
ADA/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Cardano price manages to undo the losses seen over the last four days, it will signal a resurgence of buyers. However, if ADA can flip the range high at $0.609 into a support floor, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
In such a case, Cardano price could attempt an upswing to $0.749.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price will give holders an opportunity to get out before another 20% crash
AVAX price is in a tough spot as it approaches the end of its uptrend that has been ongoing for two months. While bearish as the altcoin looks, a minor relief rally or bounce could help investors cash out before another leg down.
If buyers do not defend this level, Dogecoin price could crash 20%
Dogecoin price has undone its gains that were accrued earlier this week This development comes as the crypto markets undergo a massive sell-off with Bitcoin at its helm. As a result, DOGE has arrived at a stable support level.
Is the Zilliqa price prepping for a monstrous 50% decline?
Zilliqa price could be due for a serious liquidation. Key levels have been identified. ZiIliqa price merits considerable concern as the ERC-20 token has failed to hold support at both the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: We've all made gains, now here comes the pain
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: We've all made gains, now here comes the pain. Shiba Inu price falls in free-fall fashion after tagging last week's bullish target zones. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.00001875.
Bitcoin: Can BTC ruin the Merge for ETH?
Bitcoin price is undergoing a massive rejection at a crucial hurdle for the second time, suggesting the possibility of a reversal. A further look into a lower time frame reveals that this bearish outlook could be possible under certain conditions.