Cardano price and what to expect after a 50% run-up

- Cardano price approaches a major resistance barrier at $1.20 after a 38% ascent.
- Transaction data suggests that a further uptrend seems unlikely without a retracement.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.857 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cardano price takes on a significant hurdle as bulls continue to propel the altcoin higher. Unlike other barriers before it, ADA will need a massive surge in bullish momentum to overcome it.
Cardano price needs a breather
Cardano price rose roughly 53% in the past two weeks from $0.776 to almost retesting the $1.20 resistance barrier. This exponential uptrend comes as BTC has flipped bullish on a shorter time frame, allowing altcoins to explode.
Regardless, Cardano price has sliced through the $1 psychological level and is currently retesting the $1.20 weekly hurdle, which is significantly tough to overcome. To make matters worse, this move comes after the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a red ‘one’ sell signal on the daily chart four days ago.
Although this signal was invalidated, the rally that followed seems to be running on fumes and hence, a retracement seems likely. The $1.10 barrier is where ADA might pull back to before another uptrend originates.
In some cases, Cardano price might revisit the $1 psychological level before the next rally reaches for the yearly opening at $1.30.
ADA/USDT 1-day chart
Additionally, IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model shows that a further move north seems unlikely for Cardano price due to stacked underwater investors. Roughly 620,000 addresses that purchased nearly 7.8 billion ADA at an average price of $1.23 are “Out of the Money.”
Similar hurdles are stacked beyond $1.20, indicating that bulls need a massive surge in momentum to overcome these blockades. Moreover, the immediate support level is relatively weak, further adding credence to the retracement thesis.
ADA GIOM
Further supporting the pullback for Cardano price is the 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) model. This on-chain metric is used to determine the average profit/loss of investors that purchased ADA over the past month.
Currently, the 30-day MVRV is hovering around 22.5%, indicating that the many short-term holders are in profit and are likely to sell to realize their gains. Hence, an increased sell-side pressure is likely to trigger a retracement as explained from a technical perspective.
ADA 30-day MVRV
A daily candlestick close below $0.857 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Cardano price and open the path to retest further lows. In such a case, ADA might revisit the $0.776 support level, where buyers might make a comeback and give the uptrend another go.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price and what to expect after a 50% run-up
Cardano price takes on a significant hurdle as bulls continue to propel the altcoin higher. Unlike other barriers before it, ADA will need a massive surge in bullish momentum to overcome it. A daily candlestick close below $0.857 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Whales flock to Dogecoin as DOGE bulls trigger a 75% rally
Dogecoin price has been on a constant downtrend since its all-time high in May 2021. This setup is crucial since it was breached last week and shows no signs of slowing down. DOGE set up four lower highs and five lower lows since May 3 2021.
Ethereum price could break past $3,500 as whale increase their holdings of the altcoin
Ethereum price could continue its uptrend, as analysts set a price target at $3,500. The top 10 Ethereum whales now hold 4.3% more of the altcoin's supply compared to 2021. Analysts have predicted a spike in Ethereum price over the weekend, as whales accumulate ETH.
Solana price continues uptrend, analysts predict massive rally in the altcoin
Solana price has gained 11% over the past week as the altcoin recovered from its price drop. Solana’s recent partnerships and updates have fueled a bullish narrative among investors. Solana price continued its uptrend as the altcoin sustained above $100.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.