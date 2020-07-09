Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD quickly drops back inside the 20-day Bollinger Band

- ADA/USD dropped back inside the 20-day Bollinger Band, following severe bearish correction.
- The RSI is looking creep out from the overbought zone.
ADA/USD daily chart
ADA/USD bears have quickly taken the price down from $0.013 to $0.0122. This bearish correction follows three consecutive bullish days, wherein the price went up from $0.09857 to $0.013. Re-entering the Bollinger Band ensures that the price is no longer overvalued. This is further corroborated by the fact that the RSI is looking to exit the overbought zone.
ADA/USD bulls will want to make sure that this is just a temporary correction and that the price doesn't fall below the $0.012-level. The MACD shows that the market momentum still remains bullish.
Support and Resistance
The resistance currently lies at $0.013. ADA/USD already had healthy support levels at $0.097, $0.0909 (SMA 20) and $0.0889.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bears look to drop price below the $9,400–level
BTC/USD dropped from $9,437.82 to $9,400.50 in the early hours of Thursday as the bears look to lower the price below the $9,400–level. The price is going through a bearish correction, following a bullish Wednesday.
Ripple Price Analysis: Why XRP/USD breakdown to $0.17 looms?
Ripple has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 48 hours. The fourth-largest cryptocurrency embarked on a recovery mission following the establishment of support at $0.17.
ETH/USD eying up $300 after a convincing bullish reversal pattern
In just three days, Ethereum was able to confirm a daily uptrend and break above an important long-term trendline. Bulls are now only facing the resistance area between $250-253.47 before $287.41, the 2020-high.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD quickly drops back inside the 20-day Bollinger Band
ADA/USD bears have quickly taken the price down from $0.013 to $0.0122. This bearish correction follows three consecutive bullish days, wherein the price went up from $0.09857 to $0.013.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.