Cardano Price Analysis: ADA eyes potential upswing to $1.4 all-time high

- Cardano's uptrend is still intact and could breakout to a $1.4 all-time high.
- The IOMAP shows that little resistance stands in the way of ADA's potential rally.
- A correction will take place if Cardano fails to overcome the ascending channel middle boundary resistance.
Cardano has not relented on the ongoing uptrend since December. The aim has been to hit the all-time high at $1.4. Meanwhile, ADA is trading at $0.68 after a rejection from the recent high close to $0.8.
Cardano bulls challenge crucial resistance
The aspiring smart contract token has been trading within the confines of an ascending parallel channel. For now, ADA's immediate upside has been capped under the middle boundary. Overcoming the resistance at this level is key to encouraging buyers to join the market to anticipate a spike to levels above $0.8.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart has held above 70 following a retreat from the overbought region. Re-entering this region will stir the market, triggering buy orders as the price rises to new highs.
Similarly, the 50 Simple Moving Average expands the gap above the 100 SMA and the 200 SMA. This confirms that the trend has a bullish impulse and could favor a spike above $0.8 resistance. Note that Cardano trading above this critical hurdle should attract more investors to support the rally to $1.4.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
IntoTheBlock's IOMAP model reveals little resistance ahead of Cardano. Hence, the least resistance path is upwards. However, the seller congestion between $0.688 and $0.69 will have to be dispersed to complete the leg toward $0.4.
On the other hand, immense support has been accorded to Cardano, as shown by the model. The most robust buyer concentration area runs from $0.66 to $0.688. Here, roughly 28,000 ADA had previously bought 2.8 billion ADA. It is doubtful that losses can slice through this zone in the near term, which adds credence to the uptrend.
Looking at the other side of the fence
It is worth keeping in mind that that failure to gain ground above the ascending channel middle boundary would heighten the overhead pressure on Cardano. A correction will seek refuge at the lower edge of the channel, but if push comes to shove, declines may extend to the 50 SMA, currently at $0.5. Other vital levels to keep in mind include the 100 SMA, holding at $0.43, and the 2000 SMA holding at $0.38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH soars to new all-time highs as $2,000 beckons
Ethereum has gradually followed in Bitcoin's footsteps to achieve a new record high. The pioneer cryptocurrency is now exchanging hands above $1,800 while nurturing an uptrend toward $2,000.
XRP poised to recover if critical resistance is breached
XRP price continues to suffer from the impact that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit had on Ripple. Telegram groups have coordinated “pumps and dumps” to help prices recover.
DOGE primed for a 30% rally to new highs
Dogecoin price witnesses intense buying pressure as it continues trending up. A breach of the previous high at $0.088 forecasts an upswing to $0.10. Spike in social volume and realized market capitalization suggests that investors need to be wary.
ZIL primed for a 30% upswing as several metrics turn bullish
Zilliqa price hints at another 30% rally after a breakout from a bull flag pattern. A breach of a critical supply barrier at $0.085 has opened up ZIL for a quick surge to $0.12. On-chain volume and developer activity add credence to its bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.