Cardano Market Analysis: Messari CEO expects ADA to become fifth-largest digital asset by 2021, ADA/USD currently under bearish control

- Ryan Selkis, the CEO of Messari, said that the top ten digital assets will get refurbished in 2021.
- According to him, the third-largest to tenth-largest cryptocurrencies will be replaced by other assets.
- Selkis expects Cardano’s ADA to become the fifth-largest cryptocurrency soon.
- The bears are in full control of the ADA/USD daily price chart.
Ryan Selkis, the CEO of Messari, said that the top ten cryptocurrencies will get refurbished in 2021 as the industry is currently populated with “real garbage.” He expects the third-largest to tenth-largest digital assets - Tether’s USDT, XRP and others - to all be replaced by other assets. Selkis also believes ADA will become the fifth-largest cryptocurrency soon.
In an earlier interview, the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, had said that Cardano’s growth depends on it beating out other blockchains. He added that Ethereum is not yet where it needs to be to decisively become the leading smart contract blockchain. Cardano and other networks can begin to nip away at the incumbent, as per Hoskinson. He said this about the upcoming Shelly upgrade, which is expected to increase Cardano’s usability exponentially.
Selkis is not the only one who has raised concerns regarding the top cryptocurrencies. As per an earlier FXStreet report, Simon Dedic, the co-founder of crypto research firm Blockfyre, recently said that five of the top ten digital assets do not deserve their high-profile ranks.
ADA/USD daily chart
ADA/USD is currently trading for $0.082 as the bears have stayed in control for three straight days. The price has found support on the SMA 20 curve, while the Bollinger Band has narrowed considerably, which indicates decreasing price volatility. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a staggering 18 consecutive red sessions.
Support and Resistance
ADA/USD has resistance levels at $0.085 and $0.089. On the downside, support lies at $0.0812 (SMA 20), $0.079 and $0.075.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD drops down after charting evening star pattern
BTC/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day as it charted the evening star pattern. The price plummeted from $9,623.62 to $9,277.70 and dropped below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has ...
XRP/USD plummets below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD fell from $0.1889 to $0.1834 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. In the process, the price has fallen below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud.
ETH/USD tries to consolidate above $230 following Wednesday’s bloodbath
ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the third straight day. The price has dropped slightly from $234.53 to $234.47, as ETH/USD continues consolidation above the $230-level. William’s %R has fallen from ...
Cardano Market Analysis: ADA/USD currently under bearish control
Ryan Selkis, the CEO of Messari, said that the top ten cryptocurrencies will get refurbished in 2021 as the industry is currently populated with “real garbage.” He expects the third ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.