The team behind the Cardano-based decentralized exchange MuesliSwap has made a decision to refund users that have been hit with high slippage over the past year.
On Aug. 8, the MuseliSwap team said it “fell short in providing adequate clarity” on the slippage feature within its protocol.
Slippage is the price difference between when a transaction is submitted and when the transaction is confirmed on the blockchain.
MuesliSwap users have been paying high slippage for at least a year due to the way the decentralized matchmaker was set up, the team explained.
Matchmakers — who scan for buy and sell orders to match up and fulfill — were able to “fill the limit order and choose whether to return the additional slippage amount or retain the difference at their discretion,” MuesliSwap noted.
The slippage difference was an incentive for decentralized matchmakers, it added, but this caused confusion for users.
To make amends, we will be refunding affected users who encountered high slippage on the MuesliSwap pools in the last 12 months from our project funds.
Additionally, immediate action has been taken to remedy the slippage issue in the MuesliSwap order book, it added.
Users have been highlighting slippage issues on all Cardano DEXs. On Aug. 4, one trader said:
Currently completing a LARGE trade on any CARDANO DEX is subject to HUGE slippage which diminishes trader’s value by a large percentage.
They claimed MuesliSwap was supposedly working on a DEX aggregator to split large trades and limit losses due to slippage.
MuesliSwap is the fifth-largest protocol on Cardano, with a total value locked of $17.3 million, according to DeFiLlama. However, MuesliSwap TVL has tanked 27% since the beginning of the month and is down 68% since its all-time high in April 2022.
In December, MuesliSwap launched an “organic APR” feature that increased token emissions as more liquidity went into pools as a way to incentivize users to add collateral.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
Meme coin mania continues to drive retail investment; Shiba Inu price gains 8%
The crypto market goes through different phases, which include the rise and fall of different categories of tokens, and currently, that is the situation with meme coins like Shiba Inu and Pepe.
Pepe price rises 10% as $470 million in market capitalization comes in, but a 5% crash may be imminent
Pepe price turned bullish during the afternoon of the US session, recording a surge that had not been seen in a while. The rally comes despite the lack of activity on the meme coin’s social media network, raising eyebrows about what may have sparked the surge.
Institutional crypto investors spooked as Bitcoin spot ETF approvals could face delay
The lack of recovery in the crypto market seems to be getting to the investors, especially the large wallet holders. Their behavior had already been displaying bearish tendencies; their recent moves reaffirmed this scenario.
Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data
Bitcoin price is currentlytrading near a six week low. Post the US NFP data release for July, the asset sustained above the 29,000 level, showing likelihood of price recovery in August.