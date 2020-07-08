- Cardano (ADA) bumped into strong resistance and started a correction.
- The sell-off may be extended towards $0.1200.
Cardano (ADA) has been one of the best-performing altcoins in recent days. The coin gained over 85% of its value in ten days and ousted Bitcoin SV from the sixth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1285. The coin has gained over 25% in the recent 24 hours. Now it has a market value of $3.34 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.11 billion.
ADA/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, ADA/USD has started a downside correction. The coin lost about 1% of its value in a matter of minutes after a short period of consolidation close to the intraday high. The RSI on 1-hour chart has reversed to the downside and moved out of the overbought territory. It means that the bearish correction may gain traction and push the price towards the initial support created by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.1250. If it is broken. the sell-off may be extended to $0.1200 and $0.1125 (1-hour SMA50).
ADA/USD 1-hour chart
The first local resistance is created by $0.1400 with the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band located marginally above this level. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.1450, which is the highest level since August 2018. When it comes to the further upside movement, ADA is on an uncharted territory, which means it is vulnerable to fast exaggerated movements.
ADA/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP and ADA on fire, BTC lags behind
BTC/USD has barely changed since this time on Tuesday. The first digital asset is changing hands at $9,273 after a move to $9,380 on Monday.
XLM/USD bulls may return to $0.0800 after a short break
Stellar (XLM), the 14th largest digital asset, has gained over 10% of its value in the recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0791, at the time of writing. The coin has been growing rapidly since the start of the week and increased by over 16% on a week-on-week basis.
XTZ/USD gains over 7%, bumps into daily SMA50
Tezos (XTZ) is moving within a strong bullish trend. The coin hit the recent high at $2.66 and the upside momentum is gaining traction. XTZ is now the 13th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.94 billion.
LTC/USD retests $45 seller congestion zone, where to next?
Litecoin bulls have engaged higher gears in their quest to push the price above $50. From the highs traded in June around $50, LTC/USD embarked on an exercise of trimming gains to the extent of dropping under $40.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.