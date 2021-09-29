The Cardano Foundation - as well as Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) - has been working tirelessly to make Cardano a more suitable blockchain for developers.
This week, the company made a huge announcement, confirming the launch of a stablecoin on its blockchain.
Easier, Cheaper Transactions
In a new announcement, IOHK confirmed that it had partnered with Coti - Cardano’s payment gateway provider - to launch a stablecoin on the blockchain. The stablecoin is Djed - an asset focused on the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The partnership had also been announced at the 2021 Cardano Summit, joining a spate of other developments coming to Cardano.
Djed is a DeFi-focused stablecoin that operates based on an algorithmic design and smart contract functionality. The asset optimizes price stability and reduces transaction fees, offering an interesting method of paying for DeFi transactions. According to its whitepaper, Djed will operate like an “autonomous bank,” buying and selling stablecoins for a specific price range. The stablecoin will also maintain a reserve of base cryptocurrencies while minting and burning several other stable assets and reserves.
Amongst other things, Djed will help to reduce transaction fees on the Cardano blockchain. It is yet another overture from the Cardano Foundation to present Cardano as a viable alternative to Ethereum, which has so far been bogged down by rising gas fees and network congestion.
Going All Out for FeFi
So far, the Cardano Foundation appears to be more focused on the DeFi space. It is understandable, with the sub-industry generating billions for developers and its top protocols. By luring developers away from Ethereum, Cardano is taking a bullish approach towards becoming the largest and most popular blockchain.
Djed isn’t the only strategy for Cardano’s DeFi focus. At the Cardano Summit, the Foundation announced that EMURGO - its commercial arm - will commit $100 million towards funding startups in the DeFi and non-fungible token (NFT) space.
Discussing the plan, Ken Kodama - EMURGO’s chief executive - explained that they will focus on supporting startups and growth-stage companies working on DeFi and NFT projects. These projects will be native to the Cardano blockchain, with EMURGO also focusing on improving education and awareness about the blockchain.
As part of the campaign, EMURGO’s African arm will support about 300 startups on the continent, offering funding and incubation for them. The company will partner with smart technology incubation engine Adanian Labs to expand the Cardano ecosystem’s use and awareness across Africa.
At the same time, MEURGO Ventures will expand functionality for Cardano in the developed markets. It will focus on using Cardano to drive meaningful solutions, although it will maintain its focus on NFTs, DeFi, and developer education.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price finds stable support while buyers look to test $0.10
Vechain price closed its Tuesday candlestick with some very bearish Ichimoku conditions. However, buyers have stepped in to support price, but there needs to be more conviction on the buy-side; prices are likely to continue south.
Chainlink price attempts breakout, but LINK is capped at $30
Chainlink could pull off an extreme bullish close today if it remains above $23.02. A close at or above $23.02 would confirm a bullish engulfing candlestick as well as a close above the daily Tenkan-Sen, granting bulls some reprieve.
MATIC price holds on thin ice as 38% correction looms
MATIC price moves 6% higher from the Wednesday open, creating a new daily high above the previous high. Buyers find short-term support against the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $1.06. Immediate resistance is the Tenkan-Sen at $1.13 and then the $1.18.
Uniswap struggles to maintain gains; UNI eyes return to $18.00
Uniswap price has outperformed the majority of its peers over the past week. While many altcoins have experienced temporary spikes, almost all have resulted in nearly 100% retracements – Uni is an exception. A return to the prior swing low at $18.00 is likely.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.