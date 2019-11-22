Two thieves at a Canadian grocery store swiped $4,000 from a Bitcoin (BTC) ATM but forgot to check the second canister, leaving $50,000 behind.
According to a local media report published on Nov. 20, the robbery took place around 4 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the “Simply Delicious Food Market” in Vernon, British Columbia.
Police “confident” they’ll catch perpetrators
CCTV footage of Bitcoin ATM robbery at “Simply Delicious Food Market” in Vernon. Source: Castanet
With police reportedly on the scene just 15 minutes after the store’s security systems were triggered, the two men escaped in time and remain at large — yet an interview with the store owner indicated that a fair amount of evidence had been captured:
"Our security camera caught at least one of their cars drive away, which was a grey Nissan Sentra. The police were also able to catch their license plate too."
While the local media report gives little context on the small-town grocery store’s decision to install a Bitcoin ATM — Vernon has a population of just over 40,000 — the shaken owner said he now plans to remove the machine.
The adverse impact of the small-time heist is all the more ironic given the thieves’ own hamfisted success, with local reporters revealing that:
“The thieves made off with $4,000, but left $50,000 still in the machine in a canister they didn’t check.”
Bitcoin ATMs installed worldwide at all-time-high
In fall 2018, Cointelegraph reported on the Indian authorities’ controversial arrest of the developers of the country’s first Bitcoin ATM.
The story carried particular symbolic clout in light of the two suspects being the co-founders of the country’s first cryptocurrency exchange, Unocoin, celebrated by the local industry as being among India’s brightest tech pioneers.
The arrests were vehemently opposed amid a fog of regulatory uncertainty and the case’s intersection with the government’s evolving stance toward the sector at the time.
Earlier this week, the number of Bitcoin ATMs installed worldwide reached a new milestone, surpassing 6,000.
In a development apparently not directly triggered by the news directly, the United States Internal Revenue Service has this week revealed it is looking into potential tax issues caused by cryptocurrency ATMs and kiosks.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BCH/USD slides under $220 as fresh losses target $200
Bitcoin Cash price is not slowing down in its downtrend momentum following Thursday’s rejection at $250. In an earlier published analysis, BCH was holding ground above $225. However, increasing bearish pressure has continued to press down on the vital support levels.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $50.00, as Binance DEX adds LTC support
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.2 billion, has been consolidating losses during early Asian hours. LTC/USD bottomed at $48.29 on Thursday and recovered to $50.15 by press time.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD tries to recover from downfall - cryptocurrencies news
The Community Leader of the Ethereum Foundation, Hudson Jameson, has confirmed that the Istanbul Hard Fork will be releasing on December 7, 2019. The exact time frames are subject to change because of variable block times.
Singapore financial regulator subject to approving crypto derivatives trading
The financial regulator in Singapore recently published a consultation paper, in which it sought to approve “payment token derivatives” for listing and trading on “approved exchanges” based in the country, under the provisions of its Securities and Futures Act (SFA).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.