Can this bullish setup trigger a 75% breakout for Cardano price

- Cardano price is developing an inverse head-and-shoulders setup, indicating a trend reversal.
- If things go well, investors can expect ADA to rally 75% to $1.70.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.85 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cardano price is at an interesting point in its journey to the upside since it is forming a bottom reversal pattern. A successful breakout could yield immense gains for early movers.
Cardano price heads toward a bullish future
Cardano price is forming an inverse head and shoulder pattern that began on February 8. This technical setup contains three distinctive valleys. The one in the middle is typically deeper than the other two and forms the “head.” The slightly lower valleys on either side of almost equal height, create the “shoulders.” Hence the namesake “head-and-shoulders.”
Connecting the series of highs shows a resistance barrier known as the “neckline” at $1.26. Cardano price needs to retest the $1.26 hurdle to complete the right shoulder. More importantly, a decisive daily candlestick close above this barrier will confirm a breakout. Price is then likely to rise to a target of $1.70, obtained by measuring the 36% distance between the head’s lowest point up to the neckline, and then adding that to the breakout point.
ADA will also face the 2022 volume point of control at $1.05, where the most volume for 2022 was traded. Overcoming this hurdle will be the first test of bulls’ resolve. In total, Cardano price is ready for a 75% gain from the current position at $0.97.
ADA/USDT 1-day chart
On the contrary, a sudden spike in selling pressure that pushes Cardano price to produce a daily candlestick close below $0.85 will invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, ADA might crash to $0.77 before stabilizing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
