Solana price has risen by more than 30% in the span of ten days to trade at $24.85.

The Ethereum killer is noting bullish indications which could push SOL past the critical resistance at $28.55.

If the altcoin ends up being overbought, the price could pull back, and a decline below $21.07 would invalidate the bullish thesis.

Solana price is nearing complete recovery from the downfall that took place back in November 2022. The cryptocurrency is close to breaching the critical resistance that has remained untested for more than three months now.

Solana price at the top

The uptrend that started at the beginning of this year has resulted in the altcoin rising by more than 166% to trade at $24.89 at the time of writing.

The altcoin faced some corrections about a week ago, but the broader crypto market bullish cues would come in handy to push the altcoin further beyond the critical resistance at $28.55.

A similar indication is visible on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator as well, which just witnessed a bullish crossover. The MACD line (blue) crossing over the signal line (red) suggests a price rise may not be too far from happening.

SOL/USD 1-day chart

Thus if Solana price manages to flip the critical resistance at $28.55 into support, the altcoin would be able to bounce further high toward $36.92. Marking this 40.94% rise and potentially breaching it would enable SOL to break a three-month barrier.

But at the same time as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests the coin is nearing the overbought zone above 70.0. If SOL slips into it, the price could witness some pullback which could result in a drop to the critical support level of $21.07.

Solana MACD and RSI

This level also marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of $36.90 to $11.81. A daily candlestick close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis of a 40% rise and push Solana price to test the monthly lows of $17.61.