- Solana price has risen by more than 30% in the span of ten days to trade at $24.85.
- The Ethereum killer is noting bullish indications which could push SOL past the critical resistance at $28.55.
- If the altcoin ends up being overbought, the price could pull back, and a decline below $21.07 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana price is nearing complete recovery from the downfall that took place back in November 2022. The cryptocurrency is close to breaching the critical resistance that has remained untested for more than three months now.
Solana price at the top
The uptrend that started at the beginning of this year has resulted in the altcoin rising by more than 166% to trade at $24.89 at the time of writing.
The altcoin faced some corrections about a week ago, but the broader crypto market bullish cues would come in handy to push the altcoin further beyond the critical resistance at $28.55.
A similar indication is visible on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator as well, which just witnessed a bullish crossover. The MACD line (blue) crossing over the signal line (red) suggests a price rise may not be too far from happening.
SOL/USD 1-day chart
Thus if Solana price manages to flip the critical resistance at $28.55 into support, the altcoin would be able to bounce further high toward $36.92. Marking this 40.94% rise and potentially breaching it would enable SOL to break a three-month barrier.
But at the same time as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests the coin is nearing the overbought zone above 70.0. If SOL slips into it, the price could witness some pullback which could result in a drop to the critical support level of $21.07.
Solana MACD and RSI
This level also marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of $36.90 to $11.81. A daily candlestick close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis of a 40% rise and push Solana price to test the monthly lows of $17.61.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Ripple Price Prediction: With some delay, XRP could print 25% gain in bullish climate
Ripple (XRP) price is increasing while US participants enjoy their additional day off. Markets seem to enjoy some risk on tone with cryptocurrencies on the front foot.
Dogecoin price could crash by 14% if the bulls do not pull DOGE up to this level
Dogecoin price seems to be continuing its streak of underwhelming recovery as the altcoin is struggling to breach a two-week barrier. Going forward, the altcoin is expected to slide further as the bullish cues do not appear to have any effect on DOGE.
Here’s what to expect from LUNC after Luna Classic community failed to meet burn target
Luna Classic went through a successful blockchain upgrade on February 15. While developers were busy with a smooth transition to the updated version of the project, the community failed to meet the LUNC burn target.
Cardano price has ADA bulls on edge as an upside breakout trade is set to materialize
Cardano (ADA) price has seen bulls actively buying into the price action. With the Relative Strength Index flatlining, an equilibrium between bears and bulls has been found, as ADA resides in the middle of the current range.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.