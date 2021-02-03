The market has recovered after a slight correction; however, some coins are trading in the red zone. Mainly, XRP and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are still under bearish influence.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The Bitcoin (BTC) price rebounded above the resistance of $34,000 yesterday. In the afternoon, sellers tried to push through the two-hour EMA55, but by the end of the day the pair managed to hold above the average price level.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
If today the moving average EMA55 keeps the price from falling towards the POC line ($32,600), then the recovery will continue to the resistance of $36,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $34,860 at press time.
EOS/USD
EOS is the only loser from the list today as the rate of the coin has fallen by 4.14% over the past 24 hours.
EOS/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, EOS is bullish despite today's decline as the coin keeps trading above the vital level of $3. In addition, there is a high concentration of liquidity, which means that buyers are getting ready for the growth. In this case, one may expect the altcoin near the resistance of $3.45 shortly.
EOS is trading at $3.02 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the top gainer today; its price has rocketed by more than 20% since yesterday.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Cardano (ADA) has set the new peak in 2021, having confirmed bulls' power. However, buyers might retest the mirror level at $0.4155 in order to continue the rise. Thus, the long-term buyers' dominance is also supported by the high trading volume.
Cardano is trading at $0.44 at press time.
LINK/USD
The rate of Chainlink (LINK) has also increased over the last day. The price change has accounted for 4.24%.
LINK/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, the growth has not ended yet, and Chainlink (LINK) has the potential to reach the nearest resistance level at $25.50 within the next few days.
Chainlink is trading at $23.08 at press time.
DOT/USD
Polkadot (DOT) is not an exception to the rule as its rate has also risen by 4% since yesterday.
DOT/USD chart by TradingView
Polkadot (DOT) is trading similarly to Chainlink (LINK), aiming at the resistance of $19.39. Such a move is confirmed by the lines of the MACD indicator that are about to get out of the red zone.
Polkadot is trading at $16.66 at press time.
