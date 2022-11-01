Shiba Inu price is primed for a 40% rally according to analysts, buyers line up to accumulate SHIB.

Shiba Eternity Players Guide is slated for release on November 2, the booklet details the collectible card game.

Shiba Inu price yielded 30% gains for holders over the past week, and analysts are bullish on the Dogecoin-killer token.

Shiba Inu developers announced the official and exclusive launch of the Shiba Eternity Players Guide. The guide will be released on November 2, on Día de los Muertos, a holiday traditionally celebrated in Mexico. Experts believe Shiba Inu price could witness a massive breakout in the short-term.

Also read: Will Terra Luna Classic price outperform Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

Shiba Eternity Players Guide for collectible card game to be launched soon

Shiba Inu, the 13th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is ready to break out of its long-term downtrend. Developers of the Dogecoin-killer announced updates in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Shiba Eternity, the collectible card game of the SHIB ecosystem will soon receive its player's guide.

The guide will be released on November 2, on Día de los Muertos, traditionally celebrated as the “Day of the dead” in Mexico. The guide is a 1000+ page booklet which outlines the details of Shiba Inu’s collectible card game alongside original lore and art from the game.

The official & exclusive #ShibaEternity Players Guide will be released November 2nd, on Día de los Muertos. This massive 1000+ page booklet details Shib's CCG game, original lore and incredible art! Stay tuned #ShibArmy!



Game download links pinned to our @Shibtoken profile. pic.twitter.com/DejZTplJuu — Shib (@Shibtoken) November 1, 2022

Post the worldwide release of Shiba collectible card game (CCG) on Google and Apple App Store, players awaited the detailed guide’s release. The booklet is key to better performance and experience for users in the game’s environment.

Shiba Inu price primed for a 40% rally

In light of the updates in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, analysts evaluated the meme coin. Akash Girimath, analyst at FXStreet argues that Shiba Inu price continues to hover above a stable support level, this indicates that the recent rally in SHIB was no fluke.

SHIB/USDT price chart

If Shiba Inu price sustains its bullish momentum, an explosive move in SHIB is likely. After the recent retest of the zone between $0.0000082 to $0.0000093, Shiba inu price rallied 64%. This was followed by massive profit-taking and the asset’s price nosedived to the $0.0000129 level. Regardless of the sell-off, SHIB held steady above the $0.0000118 support level, validating the bullish thesis.

Analysts argue that a breakdown of the $0.0000103 level will invalidate the bullish thesis and result in a takeover by bears.