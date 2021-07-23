Bulls keep dominating the situation on the market as all of the top 10 coins remain in the green zone.
ETH/USD
Yesterday, the Ethereum (ETH) price followed the cryptocurrency flagship and broke the upper limit of the channel of $1,860. Further growth took place at medium volumes, and toward the end of the day, the pair tested the psychological level of $2,000.
Bulls tried to continue their growth tonight, but so far they have not been able to gain a foothold above the $2,000 mark. During the day, a rollback to the area of average prices is possible.
If the moving average EMA55 stops the rollback, then one can hope for continued growth to the area of $2,100.
On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) keeps growing after yesterday's bull run. At the moment, we need to pay close attention to the area around $2,000. If the daily candle closes above it, there is a good chance of keeping the rise going to the zone of the most liquidity at $2,300.
On the longer time frame, Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the support at $1,730 for the third time against a low trading volume. If bulls can keep the growth going, the nearest level at which sellers may seize the initiative is the mark of $2,250.
Ethereum is trading at $1,988 at press time.
