The bullish trend continues on the cryptocurrency market; however, not all coins are going up. Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) are the only losers from the list, falling by 3.37% and 1.89%, respectively.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Yesterday morning, the Bitcoin (BTC) price recovery continued to the resistance of $48,000. In order to break this level, the bulls formed an impulse exceeding the average buying volume. As a result, the pair has consolidated above the upper border of the wide side channel, where it has been since the middle of last week.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
The trading volumes were below average tonight, but buyers were able to test the psychological $50,000 mark. If buyers continue to dominate, then the growth may continue to the area of $52,000.
If sellers build a strong defense at the $50,000 line, the pair will return to the average price area—to the two-hour EMA55.
Bitcoin is trading at $48,975 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the main loser on our list today. The rate of the third most popular crypto has decreased by 3.71%.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is located in the sideways range with no bullish or bearish signals. However, the altcoin has successfully bounced off the support at $1.16, which has confirmed buyers' power. In this case, there are chances of seeing a retest of $1.39 shortly if bulls keep pressing.
Cardano is trading at $1.23 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) also could not join the list of gainers as the rate of the native exchange token has declined by 0.59%.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
According to the char, Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similarly to Cardano (ADA) as, despite the decline, yesterday's candle has confirmed buyers' strengths. Thus, the selling volume remains low, which makes it difficult for buyers to keep pushing the rate of the altcoin deeper. All in all, growth to $296 is likely.
Binance Coin is trading at $252 at press time.
LINK/USD
Chainlink (LINK) is the top gainer today. Its rate has rocketed by 10% since yesterday.
LINK/USD chart by TradingView
The current rise may not have ended yet as the altcoin has accumulated enough power to rise to the next resistance at around $32. Moreover, the current liquidity level is enough for such growth.
Chainlink is trading at $29.48 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP looks north as weekly chart shows bull cross
XRP/USD picks up bids near $0.4350 while trying to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin also stays indecisive after the two consecutive weeks of losses.
BAND Protocol Price Prediction: BAND poised for a 35% drop
Band Protocol price ended its two-month-long consolidation inside an ascending parallel channel on February 25. Now, the leftover bullish momentum is trying to push BAND higher but to no avail.
Ethereum faces uphill battle but bulls can stay hopeful above $1,300
ETH/USD nurses the previous day’s losses, the heaviest in a week, while picking up bids to $1,490 amid initial Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin portrays a bounce inside a bearish chart pattern. Five-week-old horizontal area ...
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout
CoinFlip, one of the largest Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs provider in the world has announced the support of Dogecoin across its 1,800 locations. Users can currently utilize the discount code 'DOGE' ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.