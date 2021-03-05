A short-term drop may have begun on the cryptocurrency market as all coins from the top 10 list are in the red zone.
UNI/USD
Uniswap (UNI) is the only gainer today as the rate of the altcoin has risen by 7.23% since yesterday.
According to the daily chart, Uniswap (UNI) is about to retest the peak at $33 as bulls have accumulated enough power.
If bears do not keep that level, there are quite high chances to see a breakout, followed by a rise to $35.
UNI is trading at $28.84 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the main loser today as the rate of the third most popular crypto has declined by almost 9%.
Despite the price drop, Cardano (ADA) is rather more bullish than bearish in the short-term case. The coin has made a false breakout at the level of $1.118 having confirmed the weakness of sellers. In this regard, the asset may come back to the resistance at $1.33 within the next few days.
Cardano is trading at $1.17 at press time.
LTC/USD
Litecoin (LTC) is the second loser today as the "digital silver" could not come back to the bullish area.
However, bulls' long-term dominance has not been broken yet, which means that buyers still have the strength to make a retest of the closest resistance level at $203.
Litecoin is trading at $185 at press time.
