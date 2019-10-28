BTC/USD technical analysis: Bitcoin starts to sell off on the intraday timeframe

BTC/USD stalls at USD 9,500 and sells off USD 300.

The hourly chart has made a lower high - lower low formation.

In the biggest volume move of the day BTC/USD sold off at USD 9,500 to hit a low of 9,180.59.

After the recent rally on Saturday, it's fair to say the market has consolidated.

The volume has been pretty light for most of the US session but as the Asian traders came to the market volume has just picked up.

The next area of support comes in at 8,917.00 which would take out the consolidation low after the aforementioned rally.