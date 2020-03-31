The BTC/USD is very bearish. Latest signals from my template and price action suggest further selling pressure.
6500-6600 zone shows fresh sellers rejecting the price lower. The first target is 6298. Below we should see a continuation towards 6160 and eventually 5943. A drop below 5943 should pull the price lower to W L5 camarilla level 5138. Only a close above 7010 will make the BTC/USD neutral to bullish.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
