The BTC/USD is very bearish. Latest signals from my template and price action suggest further selling pressure.

6500-6600 zone shows fresh sellers rejecting the price lower. The first target is 6298. Below we should see a continuation towards 6160 and eventually 5943. A drop below 5943 should pull the price lower to W L5 camarilla level 5138. Only a close above 7010 will make the BTC/USD neutral to bullish.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

