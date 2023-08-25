Share:

Bitcoin price has failed to recover from the more than 11% crash, resulting in the cryptocurrency trading at $25,899.

Bitcoin mining difficulty is at its all-time high, which is a good sign for the network but not for the miners.

To adjust the losses borne from BTC crashing, miners are shedding from their reserve, selling $72 million worth of BTC in a day.

Bitcoin price crash brought losses to everyone - investors and traders and did not even spare miners. The people who have been validating the blocks on the network bore the brunt of the market as they faced unprecedented losses, forcing them to move to sell for a long time.

Bitcoin price crash causes distress to miners

Bitcoin price had been hovering around $30,000 before it crashed this month, and at the time of writing, the cryptocurrency could be seen under the $26,000 mark. The biggest cryptocurrency in the world has already failed all its attempts to chart a recovery and is presently declining further below the lows of the August crash.

BTC/USD 1-day chart

Following the crash, the Bitcoin mining difficulty hit an all-time high, which, while a good thing for the network, is actually concerning for the miners. An increase in mining difficulty is usually a sign of growing competition as more miners join the network in a bid to make profits. This bolsters the security of the network, keeping it safe from a 51% attack (an attack where one miner(s) controls 51% of the blockchain validation, killing decentralization).

Bitcoin mining difficulty

This increase in competition, combined with an increase in block validation difficulty as well as the low price of BTC, thanks to the recent crash, dropped a bomb of losses on the miners. Consequently, these miners had to sell the BTC they held in their reserves. The miner reserve currently holds about 1.843 million BTC, which 24 hours ago was around 1.846 million BTC.

In the span of a day, Bitcoin miners sold about 2,803 BTC worth approximately $72.8 million, the highest to cover the losses they have been experiencing. Since operation costs (costs amounting to constantly running mining rigs) are consistently increasing, the miners are forced to sell their holdings in order to pay their bills.

Bitcoin miner outflows

These losses are expected to be minimized going forward, provided Bitcoin price bounces back to reclaim $26,430 as a support floor. However, if the bearishness does not subside, BTC could slide to June lows of $25,126.