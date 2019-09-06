Breaking news: Bitcoin bulls’ comeback skyrockets BTC/USD to $8,000
- Bitcoin briefly conquers $8,000 as bulls come out of hibernation.
- Technical remain positive; suggestion continued movement north.
Bitcoin has revamped the trend to start the week not only in the green but around $8,000 critical level. The support established at $7,500 has been key to the recovery as Bitcoin bulls focus on the higher levels towards $10,000.
While Bitcoin has touched $8,000, the price is dancing with $7,960 at press time following a minor correction. The 15-minutes chart shows Bitcoin still in a bullish phase suggesting the continuation of the trend above $8,000 in the short-term.
A glance at the technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests that Bitcoin much-awaited surge is finally here.
The price is also trading above the moving averages as seen on the chart. It is vital that the price jumps and establish support above $8,000 to allow for a correction to the next resistance level at $8,200.
BTC/USD 15' chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.