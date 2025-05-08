- Bitcoin rallies past the $100,000 level on Thursday.
- BTC price rally comes in response to US President Trump’s announcement of a US-UK trade deal.
- Crypto market capitalization crossed $3.21 trillion, meme coins and nearly all tokens in top 100 are rallying.
Bitcoin price crossed $100,000 on Thursday and hovers around $101,525, at the time of writing. The largest cryptocurrency ignited a rally in meme coins, AI tokens and altcoins in the top 100 cryptos by market capitalization.
Bearish traders on Bitcoin paid a heavy price for their bets with over $118 million in shorts liquidated in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass data. Open interest in Bitcoin climbed by 7% in the past day, crossing $70 billion.
The top three market movers driving Bitcoin price gain are the US-UK trade deal, positive sentiment among traders and Bitcoin’s rising correlation with Gold.
Bitcoin climbs to $101,525
Bitcoin shattered the $100,000 barrier on Thursday, climbing to a high of $101,525. The milestone was considered a sticky resistance for BTC. On the 15-minute price chart, a key momentum indicators Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is bullish at the time of writing.
Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 66 while MACD flashes green histogram bars above the neutral line, signaling an underlying bullish momentum in Bitcoin price trend.
BTC/USDT 15-minute price chart
Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget Research told FXStreet,
“Bitcoin's surge to $100K, is primarily macro-driven, fueled by expectations of Fed rate cuts and Trump's vocal push for lower interest rates, which bolsters risk assets. However, the Fed's focus on unemployment and inflation creates uncertainty around actual rate cuts, with Trump's influence adding political but not definitive weight. Strong institutional inflows, ETF demand, and whale accumulation provide solid support for a sustained move higher. However, volatility may arise from tariff concerns or profit-taking at the $100K resistance level. A clear break above this psychological barrier could hinge on consistent economic signals favoring policy easing.”
Macro drivers of Bitcoin price rally
The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady amidst tariff uncertainty, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Key Trump officials are slated to meet Chinese officials in Switzerland later this week, authorities said market participants should expect negotiations to occur.
Other key developments include the announcement of the US-UK trade deal reached earlier today and Bitcoin’s rising correlation with Gold.
The 30-day Pearson correlation co-efficient between Bitcoin and Gold climbed to 0.61, according to the Block.
Bitcoin Pearson Correlation | Source: TheBlock
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $100,837.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hyperliquid and Aptos Price Prediction: Exploring the impact of DeFi TVL bounce back
Hyperliquid extends recovery above $20 as DeFi TVL hits all-time high at $872 million. Aptos has confirmed a trendline breakout supported by a 5.4% increase in TVL volume to $1.16 billion in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin flirts with $100K as market sentiment improves on Trump trade deal with the UK
Bitcoin price nears $100,000 on Thursday after rallying for three consecutive days this week. The rally was fueled by Donald Trump's announcement of a major trade deal with a major nation, reportedly the United Kingdom.
XRP price picks up steam supported by heightened risk-on sentiment
Ripple price is gaining bullish momentum, increasing over 3% to trade at $2.19 at the time of writing on Thursday. A breakout to $3.00 could follow a potential climb above $3.00, as the broader cryptocurrency market wakes up.
Pepe price confirms buy signal as whales’ risk appetite skyrockets
Pepe’s price surges over 10% to trade at $0.0000090 at the time of writing on Thursday, mirroring a bullish wave in the wider cryptocurrency market. Investor interest appears to have started favouring altcoins, especially meme coins like PEPE.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC looks set to head back to $100K after logging fourth straight week of gains
Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a decisive breakout above its key resistance level the previous day, and looks set to post a fourth consecutive week of gains.