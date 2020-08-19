Litecoin is down 11% in the past 24 hours and lost $60 briefly.

LTC/USD is currently trading at $60.44 just below the daily 12-EMA.

Litecoin has suffered a steep correction in the past 24 hours although the digital asset is still in a daily uptrend. Litecoin bulls are desperately trying to defend the 12-EMA and the $60 psychological level.

LTC/USD daily chart

The last clear low is established at $51.61 which means that anything above this level is considered a higher low and a continuation of the daily uptrend, however, a sudden loss of $60 is significant. Buyers also have the 26-EMA at $57 as a potential support level.