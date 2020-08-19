- Litecoin is down 11% in the past 24 hours and lost $60 briefly.
- LTC/USD is currently trading at $60.44 just below the daily 12-EMA.
Litecoin has suffered a steep correction in the past 24 hours although the digital asset is still in a daily uptrend. Litecoin bulls are desperately trying to defend the 12-EMA and the $60 psychological level.
LTC/USD daily chart
The last clear low is established at $51.61 which means that anything above this level is considered a higher low and a continuation of the daily uptrend, however, a sudden loss of $60 is significant. Buyers also have the 26-EMA at $57 as a potential support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
