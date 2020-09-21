Breaking: Ethereum erases $4 billion in market capitalization within hours

- Ethereum is currently trading at $337 after plummeting from a high of $376.
- ETH could be aiming to re-test the critical $300 support level.
Ethereum lost more than 10% of its value within the last 12 hours dropping from a $42 billion market capitalization to a current low of $38 billion.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Investors were unsure if Ethereum was forming a bear flag which formed its flag pole On September 1 and the upwards consolidation period started on September 6. The pattern has now clearly broken bearish now but hasnot' yet broken the low of the pole at $310.
ETH IOMAP Chart
The IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price model (IOMAP) shows the next support level to be at $337 followed by $326. However, the biggest support levels are found at $304 and $294 where 861,000 addresses and 927,800 respectively bought ETH. A maximum possible target for the bearish outlook would be close to $200 as that's the length of the flag pole. The IOMAP seems to indicate that Ethereum is poised to re-test at least the $304 level.
On the other hand, the smart-contracts pioneer is not facing a lot of resistance well until $365 but there doesn't seem to be a lot of bullish momentum to push it to that level. If bulls can recover, ETH price will be looking to reach $365 where the next most important resistance cluster is located at.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
