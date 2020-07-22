FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Breaking: ETH/USD suddenly pumps by ~6% within 30 mins, reaches highest levels since February 2020

Cryptos |
  • ETH/USD breaks above $250 and $260 levels in just 30 mins.
  • The bulls lost steam near the $270-level and dropped down.

ETH/USD suddenly jumped by ~6% in 30 mins, going up from $248.15 to $265, shattering past the $250 and $260 psychological levels. 

ETH/USD 30-min chart

ETH/USD 30-min chart shows us that the price rose from $247.25 to $262 within half an hour as the bulls suddenly took charge. The price next went all the way up to $269.68, but lost momentum near the $270-level and dropped to $264.44. The RSI has followed the bullish price action and shot up to 93.75, showing that ETH/USD is extremely overpriced right now.

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 262.74
Today Daily Change 16.83
Today Daily Change % 6.84
Today daily open 245.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 237.23
Daily SMA50 236.07
Daily SMA100 217.69
Daily SMA200 199.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 247.09
Previous Daily Low 235.82
Previous Weekly High 245.34
Previous Weekly Low 229.78
Previous Monthly High 253.48
Previous Monthly Low 216.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 242.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 240.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 238.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 231.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 227.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 250.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 254.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 261.32

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

