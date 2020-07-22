ETH/USD breaks above $250 and $260 levels in just 30 mins.

The bulls lost steam near the $270-level and dropped down.

ETH/USD suddenly jumped by ~6% in 30 mins, going up from $248.15 to $265, shattering past the $250 and $260 psychological levels.

ETH/USD 30-min chart

ETH/USD 30-min chart shows us that the price rose from $247.25 to $262 within half an hour as the bulls suddenly took charge. The price next went all the way up to $269.68, but lost momentum near the $270-level and dropped to $264.44. The RSI has followed the bullish price action and shot up to 93.75, showing that ETH/USD is extremely overpriced right now.

Key levels