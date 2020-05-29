Breaking: Cardano explodes over 1% in minutes, is $0.07 achievable on Friday?

Cardano is among the most active cryptocurrencies in the market this week. The network continues to make headlines due to the upcoming Shelly upgrade. On the other hand, the price has not been left behind especially after spiking by over 1% in a matter of minutes.
ADA/USD is exchanging hands at $0.0666 amid a battle to beat Thursday highs at $0.0680. The crypto is also trading above the moving averages in the hourly range. The widening gap between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA signal an impending bullish momentum. In the medium term, the goal is to break above the resistance at $0.07.
ADA/USD 1-hour chart
More to follow
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bitcoin BitMEX shorts liquidations explode as price climbs to $9,600
Bitcoin price rallied from levels under $9,200 to touch $9,600 barely a day after Goldman Sachs branded it a non-asset class. Investors around the world appear to be joining the market ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD charts bearish cross patten
XRP/USD continued its bullish domination as the price went up slightly from $0.1979 to $0.1982. Presently, the price has peeked above the green Ichimoku cloud, while it has found resistance at ...
Ethereum Classic Chart: ETC/USD gains 4% in the Asian session on Friday
Ethereum Classic is leading the cryptocurrency in recovery after posting gains of more than 4% on the day. The rest of the cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green. For example, Bitcoin is ...
Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ breaks out of the triangle pattern on the hourly chart
Tezos has been trading higher on Thursday as most of the crypto majors trade in the black. The price recently converged into a triangle formation making lower high waves and higher low waves.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.