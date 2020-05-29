Breaking: Cardano explodes over 1% in minutes, is $0.07 achievable on Friday?

Cardano is among the most active cryptocurrencies in the market this week. The network continues to make headlines due to the upcoming Shelly upgrade. On the other hand, the price has not been left behind especially after spiking by over 1% in a matter of minutes.

ADA/USD is exchanging hands at $0.0666 amid a battle to beat Thursday highs at $0.0680. The crypto is also trading above the moving averages in the hourly range. The widening gap between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA signal an impending bullish momentum. In the medium term, the goal is to break above the resistance at $0.07.

ADA/USD 1-hour chart

More to follow