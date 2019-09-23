Breaking: All major crypto pairs sell off with Litecoin leading the way lower, now down over 12%

Recent crypto sentiment has taken a turn for the worse al all the majors fall fast.

Litecoin is the worst performer on the session trading lower by over 12%.

All the major's are now in real trouble today and at the moment no real fundamental news has been reported.

Volume has picked up but notably in Ethereum, Litecoin and EOS.

Although Bitcoin sold off it has not been to the same degree as the others as some safe haven flow has been noted.