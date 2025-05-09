- B3 will launch USD-settled Ethereum and Solana futures contracts on June 16, approved by Brazil’s securities regulator CVM.
- Contracts are benchmarked to Nasdaq indices; ETH contracts sized at 0.25 and SOL contracts at 5 units.
- B3 also cuts Bitcoin futures contract size to 0.01 BTC to improve retail accessibility and market liquidity.
Brazil’s B3 exchange will launch Ethereum and Solana futures on June 16, expanding regulated access to digital asset derivatives.
Ethereum and Solana futures to debut June 16 on B3 Exchange
B3, Latin America’s largest exchange operator, will officially launch Ethereum and Solana futures contracts on June 16.
The announcement follows regulatory clearance from Brazil’s Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), finalizing plans unveiled in February.
According to the official statement, the ETH and SOL futures contracts will be USD-denominated and reference the Nasdaq’s official indices for pricing. Ethereum futures will be issued in 0.25 ETH lots, while Solana futures will represent 5 SOL per contract.
All contracts will be financially settled and expire on the final Friday of each calendar month.
The rollout follows B3’s April 2024 launch of Bitcoin futures denominated in Brazilian reals. However, the exchange will now reduce the minimum size to 0.01 BTC from June 16, to improve retail accessibility and market liquidity.
B3's product director, Marcos Skistymas, said the SOL and ETH futures ETFs reflect growing investor appetite for sophisticated and secure exposure to digital assets.
“B3 is offering new cryptocurrency derivative instruments to meet the growing demand for products linked to crypto assets, bringing more innovation and sophistication to our products, in addition to offering more alternatives to investors familiar with blockchain technology against the price variation of digital assets, in a regulated and secure manner,” Skistymas, said.
He emphasised B3 exchange’s role in offering regulated instruments aligned with blockchain innovation and global market demand.
B3 extends compliant crypto derivatives to Latin American investors
B3’s Ethereum and Solana futures debut comes as crypto markets rally and institutional interest in regulated access intensifies.
Unlike unregulated offshore products, B3’s contracts are exchange-listed, CVM-supervised, and benchmarked to trusted pricing sources.
These attributes position B3 as a key venue for regulatory-compliant cryptocurrency derivatives in Latin America. The exchange has already established dominance in crypto ETFs through its partnership with Hashdex, Brazil’s leading crypto asset manager.
Last month, B3 launched the world’s first spot XRP ETF (XRPH11), with 95% of assets currently directly tied to Ripple’s native token.
Hashdex also manages spot ETFs for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana—offering nine total crypto ETFs on the exchange.
The upcoming futures contracts are expected to draw both institutional desks and sophisticated retail traders seeking dollar-based crypto exposure in South America’s largest economy
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
