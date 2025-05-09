B3 will launch USD-settled Ethereum and Solana futures contracts on June 16, approved by Brazil’s securities regulator CVM.

B3, Latin America’s largest exchange operator, will officially launch Ethereum and Solana futures contracts on June 16.

The announcement follows regulatory clearance from Brazil’s Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), finalizing plans unveiled in February.

According to the official statement, the ETH and SOL futures contracts will be USD-denominated and reference the Nasdaq’s official indices for pricing. Ethereum futures will be issued in 0.25 ETH lots, while Solana futures will represent 5 SOL per contract.

All contracts will be financially settled and expire on the final Friday of each calendar month.

The rollout follows B3’s April 2024 launch of Bitcoin futures denominated in Brazilian reals. However, the exchange will now reduce the minimum size to 0.01 BTC from June 16, to improve retail accessibility and market liquidity.

B3's product director, Marcos Skistymas, said the SOL and ETH futures ETFs reflect growing investor appetite for sophisticated and secure exposure to digital assets.

“B3 is offering new cryptocurrency derivative instruments to meet the growing demand for products linked to crypto assets, bringing more innovation and sophistication to our products, in addition to offering more alternatives to investors familiar with blockchain technology against the price variation of digital assets, in a regulated and secure manner,” Skistymas, said.

He emphasised B3 exchange’s role in offering regulated instruments aligned with blockchain innovation and global market demand.

B3 extends compliant crypto derivatives to Latin American investors

B3’s Ethereum and Solana futures debut comes as crypto markets rally and institutional interest in regulated access intensifies.

Unlike unregulated offshore products, B3’s contracts are exchange-listed, CVM-supervised, and benchmarked to trusted pricing sources.

These attributes position B3 as a key venue for regulatory-compliant cryptocurrency derivatives in Latin America. The exchange has already established dominance in crypto ETFs through its partnership with Hashdex, Brazil’s leading crypto asset manager.

Last month, B3 launched the world’s first spot XRP ETF (XRPH11), with 95% of assets currently directly tied to Ripple’s native token.

Hashdex also manages spot ETFs for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana—offering nine total crypto ETFs on the exchange.

The upcoming futures contracts are expected to draw both institutional desks and sophisticated retail traders seeking dollar-based crypto exposure in South America’s largest economy



