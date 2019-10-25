- The browser has recently gained eight million monthly active users.
- In Japan, the browser ranks in number two in the communications category on the Google Play store.
Brave, a privacy-focused browser, has recently flourished in Spain. The browser is currently ranked at the 10th position in the communications category on Google Play Store. The engagement over the number of downloads determines the ranking. The Brave browser was created to reform the online advertising industry. The browser has recently gained eight million monthly active users, which is their all-time high. The browser’s crypto-incentivized advertising model is seemingly gaining popularity.
According to a Reddit post, the Brave browser is currently the 10th most popular app on the Google Play store, improving considerably from its erstwhile 26th position. In Japan, the browser ranks in number two in the communications category on the platform. It is placed ahead of Yahoo Mail, Facebook messenger, and Skype. Brave browser surpassed Mozilla Firefox and is preceded by messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and Discord.
A user going by the username Wega58 had shared a stats. He stated that it was harder to track information on the desktop version of Brave. On the other hand, a lot of Reddit post said that the amount of attention that Brave received does not promise a better ecosystem. Although the downloads do contribute to its ranking, it is not the single most factor in app ranking. Paul Bankhead, the director of product management at Google Play, had previously noted that the app ranking depends on its engagement and app quality. He said in a blog post:
“Apps and games that have high retention rates, low crash rates, low uninstalls, and many other factors, are recommended more often.”
The recent stats show that the app is being used frequently. However, that doesn’t mean it will overtake the much larger and older Mozilla. This is incredible news for Brave as they continue to gain popularity this year. The browser has also added new features like tipping users on Reddit, Twitter, and Vimeo. It also has about 300,000 verified publishers on its platform.
