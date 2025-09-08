Bonk Price Forecast: Bull run potential sparks amid wedge breakout, token burn plans

- Bonk extends the falling wedge pattern breakout by 2% on Monday, targeting the 200-day EMA.
- The derivative data suggests a surge in bullish sentiment among traders.
- Bonk prepares to burn a trillion tokens as on-chain holders count approaches 1 million.
Bonk (BONK) trades above $0.00002100 level at press time on Monday, extending Sunday’s recovery to challenge the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A falling wedge pattern breakout backed by a surge of interest among derivatives traders suggests an extended rally in BONK. Additionally, the team plans to burn 1 trillion tokens when the on-chain holders count hits 1 million, which could result in a lower supply, fueling the retail demand.
Derivatives data points to rising bullish anticipation
CoinGlass data shows that the BONK Open Interest (OI) has increased by 9.53% in the last 24 hours, reaching $30.71 million. This surge in OI refers to increased capital inflows in the Bonk derivatives.
The OI-weighted funding rate at 0.0105%, down from 0.0111% on Sunday, suggests a minor decline in the bullish intent of derivative traders. Funding rates, when positive, are premiums paid by bulls to align spot and derivative market prices and offset the leverage-driven imbalance.
BONK derivatives. Source: CoinGlass
Token burn plans could increase demand for BONK
The on-chain BONK holders count inches closer to 1 million, indicating that the community is gradually expanding towards a new milestone. Bonk team plans to burn 1 trillion tokens once the community hits the 1 million mark. This will account for a 1.23% decline in the current circulating supply of 81.06 trillion.
Typically, a reduction in supply leads to a demand surge that could catalyze a rally in the spot market.
BONK wedge breakout signals a potential trend reversal
BONK edges higher by 3% at press time on Monday, extending the 5.58% rise from the previous day. The deflationary dog-themed meme coin has marked a falling wedge pattern breakout on the daily chart, rising to the 200-day EMA at $0.00002169.
If the meme coin marks a decisive close above this average line, it could target the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00002350, drawn from $0.00006230 high on November 20, 2024, to $0.00000886 low on April 7. To reinforce a fresh bull run, the uptrend should overcome the halfway level, which could target the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.00002958.
The technical indicators suggest a bullish shift in trend momentum on the daily chart as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line diverges from its signal line on the upside, catalyzing a surge in green histogram bars from the zero line. This indicates a rise in trend momentum.
Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 48 rises towards the neutral from lower levels. This positive shift indicates increased demand for the meme coin.
BONK/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, if BONK fails to surpass the 200-day EMA at $0.00002169, a potential reversal below the $0.00002000 psychological mark could invalidate the pattern breakout. This would increase the possibility of an extended decline towards the $0.00001520 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Forecast: Bulls reclaim control with ADA eyeing higher levels
Cardano (ADA) is extending its gains, trading above $0.84 at the time of writing on Monday after rebounding from a key support level last week. Positive funding rates and stablecoin market growth back the bullish sentiment, while technical analysis on the 4-hour chart confirms a bullish pattern breakout.
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are poised for a rally
Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) have emerged as a few of the top performers on Monday. The technical outlook and derivatives data hint at a fresh uptrend amid increased traders’ interest.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, and XRP steadies as improving risk sentiment fuels recovery
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of stability as broader risk sentiment in markets improves, following a rise in expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut last week. BTC holds near $110,900 after a modest weekly rebound, and ETH remains rangebound within a tight consolidation zone.
Top Crypto Gainers: SPX6900, Worldcoin extend rally as Pump.fun hits resistance
The broader cryptocurrency market records a mild bullish start to the week, with altcoins such as SPX6900 (SPX), Worldcoin (WLD), Pump.fun (PUMP), leading the recovery. The technical outlook remains mixed for PUMP while bulls anticipate further gains in SPX and WLD.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.