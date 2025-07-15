- Bonk price extends its gains on Tuesday after rallying almost 20% the previous week.
- Data shows that BONK’s launchpad has collected the highest weekly revenue, and its open interest reaches a yearly high.
- The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation, with bulls eyeing the $0.000034 resistance as the next key target.
Bonk (BONK) continues its bullish momentum, extending gains, trading around $0.000027 on Tuesday after rallying almost 20% the previous week. On-chain and derivatives data paint a bullish picture as BONK’s launchpad has collected the highest weekly revenue, and Open Interest (OI) reaches its yearly high, suggesting growing confidence among traders. The technical analysis supports further upside, targeting the $0.000034 mark in the near term.
BONK’s Open Interest hits yearly high
Coinglass’ data shows that the futures’ OI in BONK at exchanges rose to $507.50 million on Tuesday from $393.80 million on Saturday, the highest yearly level not seen since December 9. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current Bonk price rally.
Bonk Open Interest chart. Source: Coinglass
The chart below shows that for the first time, Bonk’s launchpad letsbonk.fun has flipped all other Solana launchpads’ weekly revenue combined as it collects $7.97 million in revenue, further bolstering the bullish outlook.
Solana’s launchpad weekly revenue chart. Source: Blockworks
Bonk Price Forecast: BONK breaks above the key resistance level
Bonk price broke above the daily resistance level at $0.000024 on Saturday and rallied 6.4% in the next two days. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it continues its upward trend, trading above $0.000027.
If the daily level at $0.000024 holds as support, BONK could extend the rally to retest its weekly resistance at $0.000034.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 74, above its overbought level of 70, indicating strong bullish momentum. However, traders should be cautious as the chances of a pullback are high due to its overbought condition. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator displayed a bullish crossover at the end of June. It also shows rising green histogram bars above its neutral zero line, suggesting bullish momentum is gaining traction and continuing an upward trend.
BONK/USDT daily chart
However, if BONK faces a correction, it could extend the decline to find support around its daily level at $0.000024.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI tokens to watch for: TAO, NEAR, ICP surge amid Google, Meta investment pledges
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens such as Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Internet Computer (ICP) surged on Tuesday with Trump’s energy and AI innovation push. The investment pledges were made by American tech giants, including Google and Meta.
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS Act, which outlines a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill could face a full vote as early as Wednesday.
Top Crypto Gainers: ENS, CRV, SEI – Bulls eye further gains amid breakout runs, golden crossovers
The broader cryptocurrency market maintains bullish momentum, with altcoins such as Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Curve DAO (CRV), and Sei (SEI) extending gains amid Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $118,000.
Crypto Week in jeopardy as House lawmakers fail to pass procedural motion
Lawmakers denied a procedural move that aimed to initiate formal deliberations on three cryptocurrency-related bills, including the GENIUS stablecoin, the CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC bills, which form the basis for the House Crypto Week.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.